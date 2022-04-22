ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

LA County keeps mask mandate at airport, on public transit

foxla.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Los Angeles County Department of Public Health issued a...

www.foxla.com

CBS LA

BA.2 blamed for rising COVID-19 cases in LA County

The number of COVID positive patients at county hospitals in Los Angeles rose slightly Sunday while those infected with the coronavirus appeared to be on the rise, based on the latest state figures released Friday.As of Sunday, 218 people were hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 27 were being treated in intensive care. The latest figures come after the county reported another 2,056 infections Friday, raising the pandemic total to 2,859,799. Another 12 COVID-related deaths were reported then, raising the overall death toll to 31,924. The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health does not report COVID data on weekends.  Also on...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CNET

Confused on Masks? Learn the Latest Rules for Planes, Buses, Trains and Ride Sharing

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. The recent decision by a Florida judge to vacate the federal mask-mandate order from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has ended mask requirements in the US on most public transit, including airplanes, buses and trains. The mandate was set to expire May 3.
HEALTH
Saurabh

These are the most expensive restaurants of Los Angeles County, CA

Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources. Los Angeles County is well-known for its high cost of living and vibrant cuisine scene. As a result, it is only logical that some of the most costly restaurants in the county may be found here. Restaurants you avoid to be kind to your wallet or visit only when you need to celebrate anything, i.e., on special occasions.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Travel Bugs World

These are the highest-ranked restaurants with water views and outdoor seating in Laguna Beach, Orange County, California

Make the most of the gorgeous spring weather and dine outdoors this weekend at these highest-ranked restaurants with water views in Laguna Beach, Orange County, California. Whether you are a local, live in Los Angeles, or travel from out of state, they are worth the trip, according to many reviewers on the TripAdvisor website.
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
L.A. Weekly

Deaths Among Homeless Rises By 56% In Los Angeles County

The number of homeless deaths in L.A. County increased by 56% in a 12-month span according to L.A. Public Health on Friday. From April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021, 1,988 deaths occurred among homeless Angelenos, compared to 1,271 in the previous 12 months. The leading cause of deaths were...
KTLA

Transient found dead on L.A. high school campus

A transient was found dead on the campus of Woodrow Wilson Senior High School in the El Sereno neighborhood of Los Angeles on Monday. The man apparently trespassed onto the campus, located at 4500 Multnomah St., on Sunday night or early Monday morning, Los Angeles School Police Department Sgt. Perez told KTLA. Just before 7 […]
LOS ANGELES, CA

