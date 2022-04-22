ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

Casey’s opens new convenience store unique to Des Moines

KCCI.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDES MOINES, Iowa — Casey’s opened a new store in Des Moines on Friday that is the first of its kind in the area. The 3,380 square-foot store at 3121 Forest Avenue offers pizza, drinks and the usual...

www.kcci.com

Comments / 4

Related
Mashed

Walmart Will Stop Selling This Long-Debated Product In Some Locations

Fast facts about smoking: The habit is on the decline and has been for some time, but the CDC estimates that 13 out of every 100 adults smoke cigarettes on a regular basis, which amounts to more than 30 million Americans. Here's where the stats get grim: Cigarette smoking continues to be the number-one "cause of preventable disease, disability, and death" in the U.S., leading to 480,000 deaths annually.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
KCCI.com

Beloved Des Moines restaurant to close for good

DES MOINES, Iowa — A beloved Beaverdale restaurant is closing its doors for good. The Rice Bowl Restaurant made that announcement on Facebook. It says it's closing after the death of Rice Bowl matriarch Mee Jane Lee. Staff members say this wasn't an easy decision. They thanked customers for...
98.1 KHAK

New Cedar Rapids Restaurant to Host Grand Opening Next Week [PHOTOS]

It's been a long wait, but you'll soon be able to sink your teeth into the food and quench your thirst, at a new Cedar Rapids restaurant. Delays in openings are something we've certainly become familiar with due to shortages of both construction materials and workers, but the time has finally arrived for the opening of Barrel House in Cedar Rapids.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Axios Des Moines

The best high foods in Des Moines

Welp. It's that day your high school principal warned your parents about.Maybe you're a bit of a rebel and partake in the devil's cabbage, also known as James Bong, also known as staying high-drated.However you choose to spend your 4-20, nourishing yourself with some cheap and delicious local food should be a part of it.Here are a few of our top tasty picks:Birria tacos from Nina's Tacos Birria tacos from Nina's Tacos. Photo: Linh Ta/AxiosThese thick beefy tacos are a hearty start to lounging around all day. They’re dipped in a stew and then fried in their juices — giving...
DES MOINES, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Iowa Business
State
Iowa State
Des Moines, IA
Food & Drinks
City
Casey, IA
Des Moines, IA
Government
Des Moines, IA
Lifestyle
Local
Iowa Lifestyle
Des Moines, IA
Business
Casey, IA
Government
Local
Iowa Food & Drinks
Casey, IA
Food & Drinks
Local
Iowa Government
Casey, IA
Lifestyle
City
Des Moines, IA
TheStreet

McDonald's Newest Sandwich is a Stoner's Daydream

With the cannabis market thriving publicly like never before, this year's 4/20 is looking like a solid gold opportunity for business owners that cater to those in search of all things green. But of course, after said product is imbibed, many are looking for the next thing on their minds:...
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Convenience Store#Food Drink
Greyson F

New Maine Lobster Roll Restaurant is Now Open

A new lobster restaurant has opened in town.Louis Hansel/Unsplash. For anyone who has traveled to the state of Maine, they know there’s just something about a fresh lobster roll that’s unlike anything else out there. The way the buttery bun or toast wraps around the juicy lobster meat, all while the meat is allowed to be on its own, without the masking of too many other ingredients. It’s a food that, primarily, hasn’t made its way out of the greater New England area (although some versions can be found in Baltimore). Thankfully, for anyone living in the Valley, a taste of this Maine delicacy is coming to town.
MAINE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Popculture

Taco Bell Adds Several New Items to the Menu

Taco Bell's menu is growing. The fan-favorite fast food restaurant chain this week debuted not one, but two new menu items nationwide, with both the new Steak White Hot Ranch Fries and the new Steak White Hot Ranch Fries Burrito now available for guests to order at their local Taco Bell restaurant.
RESTAURANTS
3 News Now

Iowa reports truck-washing business caught red-handed dumping waste

A Mason City truck-washing business was caught by a state environmental officer illegally dumping diluted corn oil on the ground when the officer went to the site to follow up on the business’ illegal dumping of a green agricultural chemical the day before, according to a recent Iowa Department of Natural Resources administrative order that imposed a $10,000 fine on the company.
IOWA STATE
Tracey Folly

We ordered over $115 in takeout food and ditched it in the dumpster

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. Trying out a restaurant for the first time can be a delight. Not this time. Ordering food from a new restaurant can be a delightful experience, or it can be a dreadful experience. Let's talk about why my family tried a new ethnic restaurant that opened in a neighboring town recently and why it turned out to be a dreadful experience.
TheStreet

Chick-fil-A Brings Back a Menu Favorite After 6 Years

In the world of fast food, there is nothing like the comeback of a discontinued-but-not-forgotten item to get people in a frenzy. It happened with Taco Bell's Mexican Pizza, and the lines caused by McDonald's (MCD) - Get McDonald's Corporation Report elusive Szechuan Sauce have by now entered fast-food canon.
RESTAURANTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy