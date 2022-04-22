ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jim Thorpe, PA

Jim Thorpe board members face lawsuit

By Chris Reber creber@tnonline.com
Times News
 4 days ago

Jim Thorpe school board members face a federal lawsuit from a fellow board member because they voted him out as president in 2019. Earlier this month, a judge threw out some, but not all, of Paul Montemuro’s claims against five other board members. The decision clears the way for the case...

