ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rome, NY

Rome man charged with assault

Romesentinel.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROME — A 38-year-old man is accused of attacking a woman at her home on Second Street Wednesday afternoon, according to the Rome Police Department. Police said Reginald J. Behlin, of Rome, went to the front door at the woman's...

romesentinel.com

Comments / 2

Related
WKTV

Rome woman charged with DWI after hitting police patrol vehicle

ROME, N.Y. – A Rome woman is charged with driving while intoxicated after police say she hit the side mirror on a patrol vehicle. On Friday, April 22, police were called to the 300 block of Ann Street around 11:20 p.m. for a reported dispute. At the scene, a...
ROME, NY
Romesentinel.com

Utica man gets felony charges in alleged Utica stabbing

UTICA — A 42-year-old man is accused of stabbing two women in Utica, one in the back of the head and the other in the eye, according to the Utica Police Department. Police said Carlos Slone, of Utica, was involved in a dispute with the two women at a residence in the 1300 block of Oswego St. at about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Police said Slone stabbed one woman in the back of the head and the other woman in the eye.
UTICA, NY
Romesentinel.com

Rome woman charged with DWI, twice the legal limit, police say

ROME — A Rome woman was charged with drunken driving after her vehicle struck a Rome Police patrol car on Ann Street Friday night, according to the Rome Police Department. Police said they were dispatched to the 300 block of Ann St. at about 11:20 p.m. for a dispute investigation. While the patrol car was parked on Ann Street, police said Carol Y. Collins, 41, of Rome, attempted to drive around the vehicle, only to hit the passenger side mirror.
ROME, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rome, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Rome, NY
The Independent

Mother and grandmother charged with murder after allegedly forcing 4-year-old to drink a bottle of whiskey

A four-year-old Louisiana girl died on Thursday after allegedly being forced by her grandmother to drink a bottle of whiskey as the child’s mother looked on.Roxanne Record, 53, and Kadjah Record, 28, were both arrested the following day on charges of first-degree murder in connection with the death of China Record.Police said the girl’s sibling told them the incident occurred after the child took a sip of whiskey from a bottle of Canadian Mist, which is 80-proof; her grandmother then punished the girl by forcing her, while on her knees, to drink the rest of the bottle, which...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Community Policy