Villagers Polka band to perform

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — Mountain View Vineyard in Monroe County held a food truck festival Saturday. The festival was free and had different activities for children and adults. There were ten different food trucks, hayrides, raffles, and live music, and organizers were thrilled with the turnout. "This is so...
DALLAS — A magical event coming this June might just be the perfect afternoon out with your own princess — or prince. The Times Leader Media Group and The Beaumont Inn are teaming up to host the second annual unique and fun-filled Princess Brunch and Garden Party. Planned...
CARBONDALE, Pa. — This week a closed, former school in Carbondale is set to be torn down. It was the former home to St. Rose High School, Sacred Heart High School, and The CYC in Carbondale. Newswatch 16 found many former students coming together for an impromptu reunion, all...
Comments / 0