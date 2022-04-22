Young@Heart Chorus returns to in-person performances!

Mick Jagger has praised Machine Gun Kelly and Yungblud for making sure there is still "life in rock 'n' roll". In conversation with The Independent, The Rolling Stones frontman discussed the rock landscape in the modern era, expressing what he sees as a recent lack of young bands taking the genre forward and pointing to MGK and Yungblud as two artists finally bucking the trend.
A TATTOO artist has left the internet divided after showing off her client with pastel freckles. In a viral video on TikTok, Daisy Lovesick (@daisylovesick), from Brisbane, Australia, revealed one of her latest creations - tattooed freckles inked in various pastel tones. According to the Aussie artist, the client, Tilly,...
Frontman Steven Tyler of the Boston-based rock band Aerosmith stopped by another Massachusetts restaurant this week and again took some time to pose for photos with patrons and staff. Tyler had stopped by and snapped some photos at The Barking Crab seafood restaurant in Boston last weekend. On Wednesday evening,...
Princess Eugenie has taken to her Instagram Stories to make an exciting announcement related to The Anti-Slavery Collective, which she co-founded with her best friend Julia de Boinville back in 2017. Resharing a message from the charity organisation, the mother-of-one revealed she was posting "news from my charity". WATCH: Princess...
April 26 (UPI) -- Rappers Chris Brown and Lil Baby are going on tour later this year. Brown, 32, and Lil Baby, 27, shared plans for a new North American tour, One of Them Ones, on Tuesday. The One of Them Ones tour kicks off July 15 in Raleigh, N.C.,...
(Mass Appeal) – The city of Springfield has declared May 1st as “Praise Festival Day” in the city of homes so that means this Sunday an amazing community gospel music festival will be taking place. Our friend Reverend Will Naylor Jr., an outreach specialist and music minister, is here with the details.
Comments / 0