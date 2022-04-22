ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northampton, MA

Young@Heart Chorus returns to in-person performances!

By Adam Belson
WWLP 22News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Mass Appeal) – Singing is good for the soul, no matter how old you are! And...

www.wwlp.com

Comments / 0

Related
loudersound.com

Mick Jagger says Machine Gun Kelly and Yungblud are the reason there is "still a bit of life in rock 'n' roll"

Mick Jagger has praised Machine Gun Kelly and Yungblud for making sure there is still "life in rock 'n' roll". In conversation with The Independent, The Rolling Stones frontman discussed the rock landscape in the modern era, expressing what he sees as a recent lack of young bands taking the genre forward and pointing to MGK and Yungblud as two artists finally bucking the trend.
MUSIC
MassLive.com

Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler dines at another Massachusetts restaurant this week, poses for photos with staff and patrons at ALBA on 53 steakhouse in Hanover

Frontman Steven Tyler of the Boston-based rock band Aerosmith stopped by another Massachusetts restaurant this week and again took some time to pose for photos with patrons and staff. Tyler had stopped by and snapped some photos at The Barking Crab seafood restaurant in Boston last weekend. On Wednesday evening,...
HANOVER, MA
Hello Magazine

Princess Eugenie announces exciting news following emotional message to the Queen

Princess Eugenie has taken to her Instagram Stories to make an exciting announcement related to The Anti-Slavery Collective, which she co-founded with her best friend Julia de Boinville back in 2017. Resharing a message from the charity organisation, the mother-of-one revealed she was posting "news from my charity". WATCH: Princess...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Northampton, MA
Local
Massachusetts Entertainment
Northampton, MA
Entertainment
WWLP 22News

PraiseFest 2022 happening this Sunday

(Mass Appeal) – The city of Springfield has declared May 1st as “Praise Festival Day” in the city of homes so that means this Sunday an amazing community gospel music festival will be taking place. Our friend Reverend Will Naylor Jr., an outreach specialist and music minister, is here with the details.
SPRINGFIELD, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy