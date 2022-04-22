Ask the Hammer: What Does an Inverted Yield Curve Mean For My Investments?
In this episode of Ask the Hammer, the Retirement Daily reader's question is:
Our expert, Jeffrey "The Buckinghammer" Levine of Buckingham Wealth Partners, met with Retirement Daily editor Robert Powell to answer this question.
- What an inverted yield curve is
- How the length of time you are willing to "tie up" your capital impacts this question
- What you might expect in the future
- Why interest rates have gone down in the past
- How history can inform us about today's inverted yield curve
