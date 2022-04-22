ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Abruptly Shuttered CNN+ Streaming Service Was a 'Tough Sell'

By Cheddar
Cheddar News
Cheddar News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OPo1S_0fHGFu3200

One month after its launch, new streaming venture CNN+ announced it was shutting down. Seth Schachner, the managing director of StratAmericas and digital business executive, joined Cheddar News to talk about the high-profile media flop. "That's a really, really different beast than what HBO Max is, which is video streaming, entertainment features," he said. “It's a tough sell when you really look at these things in the cold light of day as to whether or not they actually fit together.

Comments / 0

Related
Cheddar News

Netflix Faces Stiff Streaming Competition as Q1 Earnings Wait on Deck

Netflix is slated to give its Q1 report after the closing bell, and Jason Moser, a senior analyst at The Motley Fool, joined Cheddar News to give a preview of what to expect from the streaming giant's earnings. "I think Netflix, like many businesses out there the last couple of years, says it's pulled forward a lot of success just due to the pandemic, and that's not necessarily a bad thing," he said. "But it does alter the picture, the growth picture maybe, going forward." Moser also noted that the streaming space for Netflix is especially competitive now as opposed to about a decade ago.
TV & VIDEOS
Cheddar News

Need2Know: Invest in Earth, Musk’s Tender Offer & Tyson Feels Punchy

Get the Need2Know newsletter in your inbox every morning! Sign up here!. Here are the headlines you Need2Know for Friday, April 22, 2022:. MILITARY UPDATES: Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered forces to blockade, rather than storm, the steel plant in Mariupol where Ukrainian troops were defying Russian calls for surrender. Putin claimed victory, declaring the port city "liberated" after nearly two months of siege. Meanwhile, satellite images have revealed a mass grave near the city. As fighting carries on in the east, President Biden announced an additional $800 million package of military aid to Ukraine, which brings U.S. support to over $2 billion since the war started about two months ago. WASH POST.
INDUSTRY
CNBC

Amazon has a new name for its free streaming TV service

Amazon said Wednesday it's rebranding its free-to-stream, ad-supported service from IMDb TV to Amazon Freevee. The service was launched in 2019 as IMDb Freedive. Ad-based, on-demand offerings are on the rise in a market that's filled with subscription services. Amazon jumped into the ad-supported video streaming market three years ago...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cnn#Video Streaming#Stratamericas
BGR.com

The Roku Channel just added a surprising new streaming service

Last Friday, WarnerMedia and Discovery officially merged into a single entity. The company is now Warner Bros. Discovery. All signs pointed to the company swiftly merging its existing streaming services, but a recent move might have thrown a wrench in the works. Seemingly out of nowhere this week, Discovery Plus became available on The Roku Channel.
TV & VIDEOS
BGR.com

Roku users get a new streaming channel for free starting today

Spanish-language content is a huge driver of global streaming activity at the moment. People spend tens of millions of hours each week, for example, bingeing Spanish TV shows on Netflix, according to the streamer’s latest global Top 10 list. Meanwhile, a new Spanish streaming service has also just launched this week. And it’s available to enjoy in the US by anyone who owns a Roku TV.
TV SHOWS
Android Central

Poll: Do you plan to leave Netflix?

Netflix isn't in a good place right now. The company lost 200,000 subscribers in the first quarter of 2022 — the first time Netflix saw subscribers drop in more than 10 years. However, it's not too surprising given the recent price hikes and the threat of a password-sharing crackdown looming over subscribers.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
GAMINGbible

Netflix Just Added A Feature Users Have Been Waiting Years For

Netflix has just added a shiny new feature that, according to the streaming giant, customers have been asking for for a while now. As first spotted by Protocol, Netflix users can now rate movies and shows with a new "two-thumbs-up" feature. This is the biggest change in the service's approach to user ratings since 2017, when a thumbs up/thumbs down system replaced the five-star rating. We're really out here living through history.
TV & VIDEOS
OK! Magazine

Donald Trump Believes Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Are Headed For A Divorce: 'It'll End Bad'

Donald Trump didn't hold back when asked his opinions on the royal family during a sit down for Piers Morgan Uncensored. While chatting with the titular host for an interview that airs on Monday, April 25, the former president took aim at Meghan Markle, insisting he hasn't been "a fan" of hers "from the beginning" because of how she treats Prince Harry."Poor Harry is being led around by his nose," he told Piers Morgan. "And I think he’s an embarrassment." Trump also believes that the parents-of-two's dynamic will eventually lead to irreparable marital strife. "I want to know what’s going...
RELATIONSHIPS
BGR.com

If you have a Roku, you’re getting 16 new channels for free in April

Roku is more than just a platform for popular streaming services like Netflix or Spotify. The company also launched a live TV service of its own called The Roku Channel. Unlike YouTube TV or Sling, The Roku Channel is free. And in addition to on-demand movies and shows, The Roku Channel also has tons of linear channels, and more are coming in April.
TV & VIDEOS
CNET

Why Thousands of Netflix Users Are Canceling, and How to Quit

Streaming video giant Netflix recently shocked the entertainment industry by reporting the loss of 200,000 subscribers in the first quarter of 2022. The company had previously projected an increase of 2.5 million subscribers for that period. Why are so many users leaving Netflix? The decline of COVID-19 pandemic restrictions is...
TV & VIDEOS
moneytalksnews.com

12 Streaming TV Services That Cost $20 a Month — or Less

TV lovers have more budget-friendly options these days than they may realize. A growing number of streaming services offer TV channels and shows for much less than traditional pay-TV providers generally charge. Some streaming services — including several of the following — even offer live TV. If you...
TV & VIDEOS
IndieWire

Netflix Blames Very Old Problems for Its Very New Decline

Click here to read the full article. We’re not here to beat up on Netflix. However, the news this morning required kicking Netflix a bit while it’s down – and while its stock is way down. Netflix stock (NFLX) closed Tuesday at $348.42 per share. When the markets re-opened at 9:30 a.m. ET Wednesday, Netflix was down more than $100 per share to its lowest level since early 2018. It then dropped another $25. It closed Wednesday at $226.19. Last fall, shares briefly traded at $700 apiece. What the hell happened here? For starters, we should point out that the lion’s share...
TV & VIDEOS
Cheddar News

Cheddar News

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
263K+
Views
ABOUT

Feed your curiosity about what's next. Watch Cheddar News for news that explore the people, ideas and innovations that are shaping your world.

 https://cheddar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy