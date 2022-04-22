ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence County, SC

No charges will be filed in death of missing student found dead at fire station

By Kevin Accettulla
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cnKY7_0fHGFKiE00

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — No charges will be filed in the death of a missing Florida student who was found dead at a Florence County fire station, according to a letter sent to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division by 12th Circuit Solicitor Ed Clements.

The solicitor’s office said it will not seek charges in the death of Sheridan Wahl and declared the death as “accidental by fall,” according to the letter, dated April 12.

“I find there is no prosecutorial merit to this case due to her death being caused by an accidental fall,” the letter reads. “There as no evidence of foul play. You may close your file.”

Couple came to sheriff’s office 2 hours before Davie County murder-suicide, security footage reveals

Wahl — a student from Tampa, Florida, who was reported missing after traveling to Myrtle Beach to visit family — was dropped off at a fire station before her death due to “erratic” behavior, according to Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken.

Wahl, 21, was dropped off at the Hannah-Salem Friendfield Fire Department along Highway 378 by a man who picked her up near Keith Lane, where her crashed car was found burned. Lutcken couldn’t go into detail about what the behavior was, but told News13 investigators tracked down a witness who told them that.

Investigators did take statements from the driver who dropped her off, Lutcken said. No other information about the driver was provided.

SOUTH CAROLINA: Catch up on the latest news from SC

Wahl’s body was found Sept. 21, 2021 at the base of the department’s training tower, Lutcken said. The tower is located at the back of the facility. Her body was found about 10 miles from where her car was found.

Lutcken said Wahl’s body was at the base of the tower for approximately 18 hours. He said the cause was undetermined because there is a 24-hour hole in the timeline of events.

Wahl’s toxicology report showed no illicit drugs or anything of concern in her bloodstream, Lutcken said. He also said there were only minor signs of external injuries and most of the injuries were internal due to a fall .

News13 previously reported that Wahl was last seen trying to rent a scooter from Myrtle Beach without any shoes on and was denied service.

Stay on top of breaking news and weather with the FOX8 mobile app.

The manner of death can be changed if new information becomes available, Lutcken said.

In September, Wahl’s father posted on Facebook asking for donations to a mental health charity in her memory.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX8 News

2 charged in connection to fatal shooting after argument inside Fish Hut Arcade in Winston-Salem, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is dead, another is facing life-threatening injuries and two people have been charged after a shooting in Winston-Salem, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. At 4:39 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to the shooting at the Fish Hut Arcade on the 3500 block of South Main Street. At the scene, […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Myrtle Beach, SC
City
Florence, SC
State
Florida State
Florence County, SC
Crime & Safety
County
Florence County, SC
State
South Carolina State
WMBF

Myrtle Beach police make arrests in shooting death of 17-year-old Florence high school football player

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach police have arrested three people in connection to the shooting death of a beloved Florence high school football player. Police announced on Monday afternoon that they took 20-year-old Tai’yuan Jackson of Effingham into custody. He has been charged him with murder, three counts of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, unlawful carry of a handgun and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
CBS News

4-year-old girl dies after grandmother allegedly forced her to drink whiskey while mother watched

A 4-year-old girl is dead after her grandmother allegedly forced her to drink from a bottle of whiskey while her mother watched, Baton Rouge Police said. Sgt. L'Jean McKneely, a police spokesperson, told news outlets the little girl's grandmother, Roxanne Record, 53, and mother, Kadjah Record, 29, were arrested Friday, each on a charge of first-degree murder. It was unknown if either of them had an attorney who could speak on their behalf.
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Murder#Mental Health#Sheriff S Office#News13
WBTW News13

Person dies in fall from South Carolina bridge

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — A person died Saturday night after falling off a bridge in Greenville, authorities said. Greenville police were called at 9:08 p.m. to the Liberty Bridge in Falls Park in Greenville. The death was confirmed by the Greenville County Coroner’s Office. Details are limited at this time. Stay with 7NEWS for updates.
GREENVILLE, SC
The Independent

‘Chose not to take a life’: DaBaby ‘shoots intruder’ at his North Carolina home

Rapper DaBaby has appeared to confirm that he shot a man allegedly intruding at his property in North Carolina. On Friday 15 April, the controversial artist shared a clip of a line from the 2002 crime drama Paid in Full, in which character Rico (played by rapper Cam’ron’) says: “N***as get shot every day, B. You’ll be aight, n***a. You tough right?”DaBaby captioned the post: “Chose not to take a n***a life the other day and it felt great. Buddy ain’t deserve to go, I step righteously. Heal up & live my boy! Just don’t bring ya ass back.”Earlier,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Lily Peters news - latest: Police give update after body of missing 10-year-old found in Wisconsin woods

An investigation is underway in Wisconsin following the discovery of a 10-year-old’s body in Chippewa Falls, a city about 90 miles east of Minneapolis, Minnesota. Authorities said the remains of Liliana "Lily Peters were found on Monday around 9:15am in a wooded area near a walking trail by the Leinenkugel Brewing Company in Chippewa Falls. No suspects have been arrested and The Chippewa Falls Police Department are investigating the death as a possible homicide. As are multiple agencies across Wisconsin involved. Lily was last seen leaving her aunt's house on Sunday evening, according to police. They believe she was headed home, but she never arrived. Her father called the police around 9pm to report her missing. Initial searches on Sunday night failed to locate Lily, leading to the deployment of additional police units, including K9 teams and drones, who were asked to assist.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
WBTW News13

South Carolina woman charged with forgery, falsifying tax documents

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Revenue has announced the arrest of a Summerville woman for allegedly forging and furnishing a tax document. SCDOR agents arrested Aja Raniesha Simone Prioleau, 32, of Summerville, after she allegedly sent a forged certificate of pardon from the State Department of Probation, Pardon and Parole […]
SUMMERVILLE, SC
WBTW News13

1 arrested after Thursday shooting in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence police have arrested a man after they say he was involved in a shooting in Florence on Thursday. Around 10 a.m., officers were sent to the Colonial Inn at 415 South Irby Street for a shots fired call. When they arrived, they found one person who had been shot and […]
FLORENCE, SC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
32K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy