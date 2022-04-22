ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

‘Grace and Frankie’ Star Lily Tomlin on Her Humanist Comedy Style Ahead of Imprint Ceremony

By Amy Nicholson
Variety
Variety
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1v1czC_0fHGF2uP00

Click here to read the full article.

To Lily Tomlin , getting her hand and footprints embedded outside the TCL Chinese Theatre is a joke — literally. Her 1982 television special “Lily for President?” kicked off with Tomlin in a limousine en route to sidewalk immortalization before a car accident re-routes her to instead run for higher office. In real life, Tomlin will receive the honor on April 22, as part of the Turner Classic Movies (TCM) Film Festival, taking place this year April 21-24.

As for that TV special, spoiler alert: Tomlin wins the White House. In fact, it’s hard to think of an instance in which Tomlin hasn’t triumphed. Her first TV show, “Laugh-In,” made her a star. Her first album, “This Is a Recording,” won her a Grammy. Her first film, “Nashville,” landed her an Oscar nomination for supporting actress. Even when Tomlin was stuck serving clam rolls at a diner in Times Square, she awarded herself Waitress of the Week, and persuaded customers to applaud.

That the 82-year-old comedian is finally squishing her fingers into cement two years after her initial ceremony was postponed due to the pandemic, and four decades after she wrote it as a gag, is an honor not just well-earned, but seriously overdue.

Born Mary Jean Tomlin in Detroit — her stage name comes from her mother, Lillie Mae — the future star of “9 to 5” and “ Grace and Frankie ” grew up in a blue-collar apartment building crowded with characters of all ages and backgrounds.

“A soup of humanity,” Tomlin once said to a hometown newspaper. Her parents were too poor for a car or a television, so she had a part-time gig running errands after school (where she was captain of the cheerleading squad and voted most popular). Her neighbors would toss her a dime, but the real reward was getting to absorb other’s lives as they vented about everything from prices to politics. “I was so madly in love with people and how they behaved.”

These personality studies evolved into Tomlin’s ground-breaking style of humanist comedy. In an era girdled by hostile punchlines about women’s liberationists (“All so funny you just want to scream,” she once groaned), Tomlin distinguished herself by making audiences identify with her female characters who spoke up for themselves. That included chatterbox 5-year-old Edith Anne to brassy phone operator Ernestine. When a critic complained that one of her skits lacked drama, Tomlin replied to the New York Times: “That’s right, it’s a poem.” She also tested out calling her act “docu-comedy” and “sentire” — sentiment plus satire. But as her stature grew, her unique empathy simply became synonymous with Tomlin herself.

Tomlin, however, gives much of the credit to Jane Wagner, her writing partner and wife whom she met in 1971.

“In two minutes, I fell in love with her,” Tomlin told Variety . “She can express in words what I feel about the world, about humans, about the struggle that we’re in.” The two share a star on the Palm Springs Walk of Fame where, during her acceptance speech, Tomlin hailed her wife’s genius: “The brainy stuff really comes from her.”

The two created the Tony-award winning one-woman show “The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe,” in which Tomlin evoked 12 different characters with just a tilt of her shoulders.
On-screen, costumes and make-up allow her to disappear into her characters so thoroughly that they truly seem to become their own person.

“To me, they’re real people,” Tomlin insisted to the New York Times . So while fans visiting her marker in the Chinese Theatre forecourt will see only one set of footprints, Tomlin herself will see all of the folks who helped a girl from Detroit become a star.

TIPSHEET
WHAT : Lily Tomlin imprint ceremony
WHEN: 10:30 a.m. April 22
WHERE: TCL Chinese Theatre forecourt
WEB: tclchinesetheatre.com

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 1

Related
Variety

Emmy Predictions: Lead Actress in a Limited Series – Amanda Seyfried and Lily James Among Stunning Transformations in the Race

Click here to read the full article. Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official awards predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis; Awards Circuit Column, a weekly analysis dissecting the trends and contenders by television editor Michael Schneider (for Emmys) and Davis (for Oscars); Awards Circuit Podcast, a weekly interview series with talent and an expert roundtable discussion; and Awards Circuit Video analyzes various categories and contenders by Variety's leading awards pundits. Variety's unmatched coverage gives...
MOVIES
Variety

Steven Spielberg Tells TCM Festival Audience How ‘E.T.’ Was the Divorce Movie That Turned Him Into a Dad

Click here to read the full article. The general public may not think of “E.T. the Extraterrestrial” as a divorce movie, per se … although Dee Wallace’s reading of the line “He hates Mexico” has always been one of its most resonant. But in speaking about the film for its 40th anniversary at the TCM Classic Film Festival Thursday night, Steven Spielberg explored how the split in his own family growing up informed his original story. And, beyond that, the director explained how making the film was the actual trigger that made him suddenly flip a switch from eschewing the...
MOVIES
Variety

Nicolas Cage Tried to Build an $80 Million Film Studio in Las Vegas, But ‘Then Elon Musk Came In’

Click here to read the full article. Nicolas Cage revealed on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” that he once tried to get a movie studio built in Las Vegas and had even secured $80 million to do so. What went wrong? The actor said Elon Musk came to town and Las Vegas opted to put the money into the Tesla corporation instead of his desired movie studio. Cage lives in Las Vegas, and the city has been the backdrop for some of his films like “Leaving Las Vegas” and “Honeymoon in Vegas.” Cage won an Oscar for best actor for his performance...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Collider

Estelle Harris, Beloved Comic Actress, Dead at 93

Beloved comic actress Estelle Harris has passed away at the age of 93. Her son confirmed the news in a report to Deadline, and he was thankfully with his mother in her final moments. The actress passed away of natural causes in her home in Palm Desert, California. Most audiences would recognize Harris for her work as Estelle Costanza on NBC's Seinfeld, though she's more than likely made an impression on viewers of all ages in one project or another.
PALM DESERT, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lily Tomlin
Person
Lily James
Person
Jane Wagner
Person
Amanda Seyfried
The Hollywood Reporter

THR Icon: Lily Tomlin on Insult Comedy, the Oscars and Her Upcoming Tom Brady Movie

Lily Tomlin, 82, has been charming and disarming audiences for more than five decades with a parade of sketch comedy characters, TV appearances, a groundbreaking one-woman Broadway show, movies — from Nashville to 9 to 5 to All of Me — and, most recently, the Netflix series Grace and Frankie. She burst onto the scene Dec. 29, 1969, on the cutting-edge Rowan & Martin’s Laugh-In, where Tomlin’s rich stable of characters — including Ernestine the operator — made her famous overnight. She’s also been a subtle disrupter without drawing too much attention to herself. She was the first woman to...
MOVIES
TODAY.com

'Grace and Frankie' star teases potential spinoff

Look out, “Grace and Frankie” fans — this may not be the end of your favorite show on Netflix. June Diane Raphael, who plays Grace’s daughter Brianna, confirmed to TODAY hosts Jenna Bush Hager and Savannah Guthrie that she is working on a spinoff series called “Brianna.”
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Humanist#Comedy#Chinese#Turner#Tcm#The White House#Waitress Of The Week
Carla St. Louis

Sasha Obama's Boyfriend is The Son of This Buckhead Actor

Sasha Obama and Clifton Powell Jr.The Daily Mail UK. (ATLANTA, Ga.) Sasha Obama's new boyfriend is the son of Hollywood actor and Buckhead resident, Clifton Powell. The Gen-Z romance comes as no surprise to fans of the Obama family. The First Lady Michelle Obama alluded to her daughters, Malia, 23, and Sasha, 20, being in relationships on an episode of the Ellen Show. "Now they are bringing grown men home," says Michelle. "Before it was just, like, pop bands. Now they have boyfriends and real lives."
CinemaBlend

Helen Mirren Pays Tribute After Her Stepson, Mandalorian And Pam & Tommy Actor Rio Hackford, Dies At 51

The public has said goodbye to a significant number of Hollywood stars as of late and, sadly, yet another has left us far too soon. Rio Hackford, the actor and club owner known for his roles on shows like The Mandalorian and Pam & Tommy, has died at the age of 51. Hackford was the son of Parker director Taylor Hackford, the husband of Oscar-winning actress Helen Mirren. Following her stepson’s death, Mirren took a moment to pay tribute to him.
CELEBRITIES
99.9 KTDY

Mermaid Allegedly Washes Up on African Shore: WATCH

For centuries, sailors of the high seas have reported mermaid sightings, but without scientific proof, these "fishy tales" have all been caulked up to hearsay, folklore and drunken misinterpretation. While marine biologists and oceanographers have yet to confirm the existence of merpeople, one bizarre viral clip currently has the internet...
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Batman
NewsBreak
TCL
NewsBreak
AARP
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

Halle Berry Psychological Thriller Is No. 1 on Netflix Right Now

Halle Berry is making a splash on Netflix's streaming charts, and it's not for her award-winning Netflix original film Bruised. A film from the actress' past, The Call, has shot to the top of Netflix's Top 10 just days after it was added to the streamer's content catalogue. Described by...
MOVIES
TVLine

Tony Winner Robert Morse, Who Played Mad Men's Bert Cooper, Dead at 90

Click here to read the full article. Two-time Tony Award winner Robert Morse, best known to TV audiences for his role as Bertram Cooper on AMC’s Mad Men, has died at the age of 90, according to The Hollywood Reporter. A cause of death has not been disclosed. “My good pal Bobby Morse has passed away at age 90. A huge talent and a beautiful spirit,” The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story co-creator Larry Karaszewski wrote on Twitter. “Sending love to his son Charlie [and] daughter Allyn. Had so much fun hanging with Bobby over the years — filming...
CELEBRITIES
People

Michelle Pfeiffer Explains Why She'd Never Work with Husband David E. Kelley: 'It's Too Risky'

Despite being married to one of TV's biggest creators today, Michelle Pfeiffer says she separates life from work when it comes to her relationship with David E. Kelley. The actress, 63, said she thinks working with her husband would be "too risky." Kelley, 66, a writer and producer, is known for shows like Big Little Lies, Nine Perfect Strangers, Big Sky and Ally McBeal.
RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Grey’s Husband: All About her 20 Year Marriage To Clark Gregg & More Romances

Jennifer Grey has been in the spotlight for over 35 years. After making her 1984 debut in Reckless, her big breaks came in 1986 and 1987 with Ferris Bueller’s Day Off and Dirty Dancing, respectively. Since winning over audiences as Jeannie Bueller and Baby Houseman, Jennifer, 62, has regularly appeared in a wide array of movies and TV shows, with her most recent roles coming being in episodes of Dollface and The Conners.
RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Mail

'Sometimes I wish we were still together': Rhea Perlman reflects on split from Danny Devito after 35 years of marriage and fondly remembers their 'glory days'

They sent shockwaves through Hollywood when they first announced their split in 2012 then again in 2017 after a reconciliation for a total of 35 years. And Rhea Perlman has reflected on her relationship with Danny Devito. The 74-year-old actress was candid as ever in an interview with People magazine...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Variety

58K+
Followers
51K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy