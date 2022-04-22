ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lego Unveils the Ultimate Luke Skywalker Landspeeder Ahead of Star Wars Day

By Anna Tingley
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago

Lego is adding to its galactic vehicle collection with a new Skywalker Landspeeder — which is not the company’s first take on Luke’s iconic spacecraft, but definitely the best.

The 1,890-piece set, which Lego unveiled on its website this week, boasts impressive detailing compared to earlier iterations. Silver banding wraps around the front and sides; the cockpit includes a driving stick and a detailed dashboard display; and random scrap parts and a purposely damaged port turbine hang off its tail to more closely resemble Luke’s battered X-34. They even threw in an exclusive C-3PO mini-figure to keep Luke company, instantly recognizable by his half-silver, half-gold colored legs.

The set will officially become available on Lego’s website starting May 4, in celebration of Star Wars Day. But if you want to ensure the coveted collector’s set doesn’t sell out, you can sign up for VIP Early Access on their website as early as May 1 at 12 a.m. ET.

The buildable spacecraft is just one of many new sets to join Lego’s extensive Star Wars Ultimate Collectors Series, which includes the massive Millennium Falcon , the best-selling Imperial Star Destroyer and the AT-T. A Dagobah Jedi Training Diorama and Death Star Trash Compactor Diorama will also drop on May 4.

Shop the new Star Wars Lego sets below. And once you do, check out more of this year’s best Lego sets and this definitive ‘Star Wars’ gift guide.

Comments / 0

