ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘Pachinko’ Showrunner on Creating a New Backstory for the Original Novel’s Most Mysterious Character

By Wilson Chapman
Variety
Variety
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30BFwD_0fHGEX3400

Click here to read the full article.

SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you haven’t watched Episode 7 of “ Pachinko ,” now streaming on Apple TV+

Every episode of “Pachinko” tells two different stories. The Apple TV+ epic examines the history of Zainichi, ethnic Korean inhabitants of Japan, through the lens of Sunja, a fish merchant born in Korea during Japanese colonial rule of the country who is forced to immigrate to Japan after becoming pregnant out of wedlock. The original novel by Min Jin Lee traces Sunja’s life chronologically, split into three linear parts. But in adapting that story to television, showrunner and executive producer Soo Hugh chose to blow up that structure and instead follow two different timelines: one in the 1920s when Sunja is a young woman played by Min-ha Kim, and one set in 1989, when Sunja is an elderly woman played by Yuh-jung Youn. Every episode crisscrosses between these time periods, mostly keeping to the text of the original novel while telling the story in a completely different way.

The show makes its biggest departure from the original novel in “Chapter 7,” which changes its format for a flashback episode centered on Hansu (played by superstar Korean actor Min-ho Lee), the merchant with criminal ties who impregnates Sunja with her first child, Noa. The episode depicts Hansu’s life as a young man in Japan, working for a white American family and living with his father, and how his life fell apart when his father was killed during the Great Kantō Earthquake of 1923. Episode director Kogonada depicts the chaos of the earthquake through Hansu’s eyes, focusing particularly on the resulting massacre of Korean people by Japanese military and vigilantes — an event that resulted in the estimated death of 6,000 Koreans.

The story of the episode is completely new to the television series; the original “Pachinko” book kept Hansu’s background a mystery to the audience, and doesn’t directly depict the Kantō Massacre. According to Hugh, although she made sure the backstory didn’t contradict anything from the source material, she saw the process of adaptation as an opportunity to flesh out a side of Hansu readers didn’t get to see.

“Whenever you talk to anyone about the book, conversation always seems to go into Hansu,” Hugh says. “He just takes up so much air because he’s such a compelling character. But there’s very little biographical background given to him in the book, and it works beautifully in the book. But when you make a TV show, when you see actors take on a character, more questions come about of ‘Where did this person come from? Who is he? How did he become the way he is?’ And for Hansu, because he has such a unique point of view on life, we really wanted to dig into that backstory … When I was doing all this research on “Pachinko,” I came across a story to Kantō earthquake, which I have never heard of before. And it is really one of the great disasters of the 20th century, especially when you hear about what happened to Korean population afterwards. All of a sudden, that was Hansu’s story. It just felt so integral to his character.”

With the drop of the 7th episode of “Pachinko,” Variety talked to Hugh about constructing the episode, reinventing a great novel and digging into the forgotten history of the Kantō Massacre.

When you signed on to showrun the series, was the plan always to change the format in order to follow two separate timelines?

Yeah, before I jump on to any projects, I need to know first how you do it, because it doesn’t seem fair to jump onto a project and then figure it out. So when Media Res optioned the novel, we had already talked about my point of view on it, and they were very excited about it. It’s always wonderful, you give this book to 10 different writers and we get 10 different shows, right? That’s why the adaptation process is so interesting. For me, I always felt that the crosscutting to the past and present was the cinematic way to go.

How did you consider constructing this backstory as a standalone episode? Why did you want to place it toward the end of the season? It definitely helps contextualize Hansu’s attitude and personality from the previous episodes .

A great hallmark for television in the last 25 years, when you look at a show like “The Sopranos,” where you live with the characters for so long, you get episodes that often reframes that character and bring that character to life in a different way. What I love about putting this episode near the end is we think we have Hansu figured out and then when you see him as a young man, it completely shifts how you’ve taken in his character. I love that opportunity to have that conversation with the audience, “So now what do you think of him?”

Because “Pachinko” is an American production, did you feel any obligation to explain the history it depicts to them? I imagine a lot of people watching the show will learn about the massacre for the first time from it.

What was amazing is it wasn’t just for an American audience. I’ve had so many conversations with people in Japan and Korea, who didn’t know. So, it’s not even a history that’s known to the people who lived it — it’s a secret history to so many people. And in terms of conceptualizing the history, absolutely. How do you take a period drama that takes place in a very specific time, and without resorting to exposition, make it feel comprehensible to any audience member? Once again, it doesn’t even matter whether you’re American or not. And so what we always said in the show was that history has to feel lived in. We want to use as few chyrons as possible and really bring the audience into the experience with the characters. Especially with this episode, we don’t have any chyrons until the very end of the episode, which really does help the audience get into the episode without feeling like they’re reading a history lesson? Because who wants to read a history lesson on a TV show?

Since this is an original backstory for the character, how did you decide his history? The episode develops his relationship with his father, his white American employers, how did that all come together?

It’s almost like working backwards, which is always fun. We know when we first meet him in the pilot that he is someone who lives in Japan. That he works for a criminal enterprise. And so looking backwards, it’s like, “How did he get into criminal enterprise? What happened to his family?” So it always starts off with questions. And then from those questions, answering them bit by bit. In some ways, we’ve said America is the boogeyman of our show, in our characters’ imaginations. To learn that Hansu wanted to go to America so badly, to have a version of the American Dream, I think it’s very much part of the immigrant story. So to be able to bring that into the episode was exciting. I would say, whenever we do any departure episodes, it has to feel both like a standalone and yet a piece of the series. And so the reference in this show was “let’s make the episode feel like a war film.” When we first meet the characters they emerge from that war, and we see the scars, and now, going back in time, we’re going to see how that battle happened. Kogonada did such a brilliant job directing it, and so much of the visual language of the episode feels like an iconic war film. “Platoon,” “Come and See,” “Empire of the Sun,” and building upon that language.

That idea of it being a war film is interesting. How did the aspect ratio of the episode play into that? The rest of the series is a widescreen format, but for this episode, it switches to 4:3.

4:3 is such a classic ratio, when we think of old-time movies. And it’s so nice as a contrast, so much of our show has a big cinematic feel, and then all of a sudden we come back in and make the screen smaller, you know this episode is going to look different. automatically the audience picks up they’re in for that mode. But what was so great about that choice was it takes you back to those old classic films.

Min-ho Lee, who plays Hansu, is one of the most famous actors in Korea. Can you tell me about casting Min-ho Lee, who is one of the most famous actors in Korea, for the show?

This was a very long casting process, not only because we have a lot of roles to cast, but we also had a lengthy audition process for the characters. When you, as a writer, when you live with characters as long as I have, in your head you visualize them in one way, right? And then you watch them in the audition tapes and either you’re surprised and delighted or you’re just like “No, that person is not right.” And I have to check myself, but part of the magic of making films and TV shows is that actors can bring characters to life in a way that you haven’t expected. And I have to allow myself open to that. So when I think about Chapter 7 especially, Min-ho had never done a series like this before. He’s Korea’s biggest super star. His image is so pristine. And so I’m thinking, “Can he play Hansu or not?” A lot of it was “Let’s see how he does in the audition.” And he was just so gung-ho about wanting to get this part, and had a lot of fun in the audition, and really stretched himself and showed us a side that we’ve never seen of Min-ho, and the world has never seen of Min-ho. And Chapter 7, I think it really an unveiling of what Min-ho can do, what he’s capable of.

Before you signed on to write the show, did you know any Japanese? How did writing scripts that often involve the use of Japanese, Korean and English at once come about?

From the very beginning, I said, “This has to be told in three languages.” I don’t know Japanese. At all. I tried to take Japanese lessons during the writing of the show, but there was no way I could learn it. Japanese is so hard. It really was a leap of faith. The scripts where written in English, which were then translated into both Korean and Japanese. The translators are the unsung heroes of this show. Now with Korean, because I understand Korean, I could hear the script back and understand whether or not it translated well. But Japanese, it is just like, “Let’s go with God.” So much credit goes to the actors, because they knew that I was flying blind, and they became checks and balances for the production as well. It was nutty.

What’s the plan for how long the series will run. Are you hoping for another season to wrap the show up? Are you going for three seasons or more?

When I pitched the show, I pitched it as four seasons. There’s no way you could tell the book’s story in one season, nor should you. It would be a disservice to what the book accomplished. When you think about all the characters that we have, we want to live with them and move on this journey of what a live is. So that was always the intention when we filmed the show. Our fingers are crossed for Season 2.

This interview has been edited and condensed.

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

‘Abbott Elementary’ Finale Ratings Spike 200% With a Week of Multiplatform Viewing (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. “Abbott Elementary” got an A+ from ABC on its season finale, tripling its ratings with seven days of delayed viewing across DVRs, Hulu and other digital platforms, Variety has learned exclusively. The 9 o’clock on Tuesdays freshman comedy managed an initial 0.6 rating among adults 18-49 and 2.8 million total viewers for its April 12 finale, according to Live + Same Day data from Nielsen. Adding in a week of multiplatform viewing, the episode jumped 200% to a 1.8 rating, tying the show’s series high, and added 3.1 million viewers to reach 5.9 million...
TV SERIES
Variety

How ‘The Bad Guys’ Used L.A.’s Cinematic History to Create an Animated Film Noir

Click here to read the full article. Los Angeles’ ubiquitous smog, freeways, beaches and palm trees — as well as its place in moviedom — were all influential elements as filmmaker Pierre Perifel and production designer Luc Desmarchelier huddled over where to set DreamWorks’ latest animation, “The Bad Guys,” in theaters April 22. Based on the children’s book series by Aaron Blabey about a group of animals — a wolf, a snake, a shark, a tarantula and a piranha — that are always portrayed as criminal types but are trying hard to reform here, Desmarchelier says the script didn’t define where...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

SF Studios Boards Danish Comedy ‘Maybe Baby’ by ‘Loving Adults’ Helmer (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. SF Studios has boarded “Maybe Baby,” a high-concept Danish comedy about pregnancy and fertility treatments which is directed by Barbara Topsøe-Rothenborg (“Loving Adults”). The movie starts shooting this month with Danish actors Mille Dinesen, Katinka Lærke Petersen, Lars Ranthe and Kasper Dalsgaard. SF Studios is producing with Marcella Dichmann and will handle Nordic distribution. . “Maybe Baby” follows two couples, Cecilie and Andreas and Liv and Malte, who are both in fertility treatment and discover that the clinic has swapped the fertilized eggs, setting off an avalanche of absurd conflicts. The cast is completed by...
MOVIES
Popculture

Critically-Acclaimed Mystery Series Gets Rid of Entire Cast, Showrunner

Freeform's critically-acclaimed mystery series Cruel Summer is undergoing a massive overhaul as it begins production on its second season. The network announced Thursday that after the show's breakout first season, Cruel Summer will return for a second season as an anthology series, the show saying goodbye to its Season 1 cast and showrunners and bringing on new talent.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#S Korea#Pachinko#Backstory#Showrunner#Television#Zainichi#Korean#Japanese#American
Variety

FX’s Jeff Bridges Drama ‘The Old Man’ Sets June Release Date (TV News Roundup)

Click here to read the full article. The highly-anticipated Jeff Bridges-led drama “The Old Man” will premiere on FX June 16, the network announced Thursday. Based on the novel of the same name by Thomas Perry, Bridges stars as Dan Chase, a former CIA agent living off the grid for decades. When a mysterious assassin begins targeting him, he’s forced to exit hiding and finds himself chased by Harold Harper (John Lithgow), a former friend of his from the past. Alia Shawkat, E.J. Bonilla and Gbenga Akinnagbe co-star in the series as CIA operatives helping hunt down Dan, while Amy Brenneman...
TV & VIDEOS
99.9 KTDY

Mermaid Allegedly Washes Up on African Shore: WATCH

For centuries, sailors of the high seas have reported mermaid sightings, but without scientific proof, these "fishy tales" have all been caulked up to hearsay, folklore and drunken misinterpretation. While marine biologists and oceanographers have yet to confirm the existence of merpeople, one bizarre viral clip currently has the internet...
ANIMALS
Primetimer

Chris Wallace asks William Shatner "are you embarrassed?" for having a show on RT America

“You have a TV series called I Don’t Understand, and it runs on RT America,” Wallace asked Shatner on CNN+'s Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace?, according to Mediaite. “No it doesn’t,” Shatner responded, pointing out the show was made for Ora TV. But Ora TV signed a deal to bring it to RT America. So Shatner compared RT America to the BBC. “Russian television is not the BBC," said Wallace.
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Nicolas Cage Tried to Build an $80 Million Film Studio in Las Vegas, But ‘Then Elon Musk Came In’

Click here to read the full article. Nicolas Cage revealed on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” that he once tried to get a movie studio built in Las Vegas and had even secured $80 million to do so. What went wrong? The actor said Elon Musk came to town and Las Vegas opted to put the money into the Tesla corporation instead of his desired movie studio. Cage lives in Las Vegas, and the city has been the backdrop for some of his films like “Leaving Las Vegas” and “Honeymoon in Vegas.” Cage won an Oscar for best actor for his performance...
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Amazon
Variety

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Winner Symone Picks the Top 5 Looks From Season 14

Click here to read the full article. SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you haven’t watched the season finale of “RuPaul’s Drag Race.” “RuPaul’s Drag Race” Season 13 winner Symone was hailed for her high-fashion runway style that saw her glide to victory and become America’s next drag race superstar. Earlier this evening, she crowned Willow Pill as Season 14’s winner, thereby concluding her reign. Symone spoke with Variety about her favorite looks from this season’s queens, and shared the inspiration behind her own finale ensemble. Willow Pill and the Roast of Ross Mathews (Ep. 13) “This look is one that is so visceral in...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Andrew Garfield on Immersing Himself in Mormon Culture for FX’s ‘Under the Banner of Heaven’: ‘I Like a Challenge’

Click here to read the full article. It’s only been about three weeks since the end of awards season, but, on Wednesday night, Oscar nominee Andrew Garfield was back on a red carpet in Hollywood for the premiere of his new series, “Under the Banner of Heaven.” The FX project marks Garfield’s first miniseries, with the actor playing Detective Jeb Pyre, a Mormon man whose faith is shaken by an unthinkable crime. Based on the non-fiction book by Jon Krakauer, the show’s seven episodes follow the events that led to the 1984 murder of Brenda Wright Lafferty (Daisy Edgar-Jones) and her...
MOVIES
Variety

‘WeCrashed’ Star Kyle Marvin Explains His Bob Marley Scene and His Final Moments with Jared Leto

Click here to read the full article. SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you haven’t watched “The One With All the Money,” the series finale of “WeCrashed.” Despite starring in a limited series about the very public demise of a somewhat cult-like multi-billion dollar company, Kyle Marvin is rather uninterested in drama. “It’s easy to poke fun at people, and it’s hard to empathize with people,” says Marvin, who plays WeWork co-founder Miguel McKelvey in “WeCrashed.” “I think we’re hardwired for the salacious version of these stories. We’re hardwired to call this true crime, and hunt for, ‘When was he an asshole? When...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Steven Spielberg Tells TCM Festival Audience How ‘E.T.’ Was the Divorce Movie That Turned Him Into a Dad

Click here to read the full article. The general public may not think of “E.T. the Extraterrestrial” as a divorce movie, per se … although Dee Wallace’s reading of the line “He hates Mexico” has always been one of its most resonant. But in speaking about the film for its 40th anniversary at the TCM Classic Film Festival Thursday night, Steven Spielberg explored how the split in his own family growing up informed his original story. And, beyond that, the director explained how making the film was the actual trigger that made him suddenly flip a switch from eschewing the...
MOVIES
Variety

Emmy Predictions: Lead Actress in a Limited Series – Amanda Seyfried and Lily James Among Stunning Transformations in the Race

Click here to read the full article. Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official awards predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis; Awards Circuit Column, a weekly analysis dissecting the trends and contenders by television editor Michael Schneider (for Emmys) and Davis (for Oscars); Awards Circuit Podcast, a weekly interview series with talent and an expert roundtable discussion; and Awards Circuit Video analyzes various categories and contenders by Variety's leading awards pundits. Variety's unmatched coverage gives...
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Prince Harry Shock: Duke Of Sussex Reportedly Snubbed Queen Elizabeth, Royal Family 5 Times In Explosive Interview

Prince Harry spoke about his family in his exclusive interview with Today. However, a report claimed that he managed to snub them multiple times during the whole interview. The Duke of Sussex spoke about his time away from Queen Elizabeth II and the royal family. He told U.S journalist Hoda Kotb from NBC News that he missed them during a chat while in the Netherlands for the Invictus Games. However, Mirror claimed that he snubbed them five times.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Netflix Has Plans To Add Commercials For Some Subscribers, And The CEO Explained The Change In Course

For as long as Netflix has been in the streaming game, there’s been one consistent aspect of all the platform’s plans: no commercials. No matter which Netflix subscription plans people choose, they’re all guaranteed not to have whatever movie or TV show they’re watching be interrupted by advertisements. Well, that era is coming to a close, as Netflix is putting together plans for some subscribers to be able to choose cheaper, ad-supported plans, and Netflix CEO Reed Hastings explained why this is happening.
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Hulu Down: Users Report Widespread Problems Accessing Streaming Service

Click here to read the full article. UPDATED: Hulu experienced broad technical difficulties Thursday for more than two hours, as thousands of users spanning the U.S. logged complaints about problems with streaming video and accessing the Hulu app. At about 10:45 p.m. ET, a rep for Disney Streaming Services, which operates Hulu, said in an email, “We have resolved the technical issue that temporarily impacted Hulu. We apologize for the inconvenience.” The spokesperson did not say whether customers would be eligible for refunds because of the outage. User reports of issues with Hulu began to spike around 8 p.m. ET, according to...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Variety

‘Succession’ Star Nicholas Braun Teams With Chris Buongiorno to Develop Music Series at HBO (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. “Succession” breakout Nicholas Braun and Chris Buongiorno are developing a series together at HBO, Variety has learned exclusively. The half-hour series is titled “One for the Road.” It is described as candid and intimate story of a talented but dysfunctional band struggling to survive the rapidly changing landscape of independent music in the early 2000s. Braun and Buongiorno will co-write the series in addition to serving as executive producers. Braun has received widespread acclaim for his role on the hit HBO series “Succession,” on which he has played Cousin Greg in each of the show’s three...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Producers Tease ‘Showgirl Showdown’ Finale and Why Vegas Is the Perfect Setting (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. As “RuPaul’s Drag Race” season 14 ends this Friday, the show will be filmed live from Las Vegas, home to the “RuPaul’s Drag Race Live” extravaganza. “Las Vegas is a city in drag. That’s why drag queens have been here before ‘Drag Race,’ they will be here after, and that’s why it was the perfect place,” say producer Tom Campbell. The “Reunion” episode brought a Vegas level of grandeur as the season’s queens came out to reflect on their experience. The Drag Race Live stage at the Flamingo Hotel was transformed into the show’s...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Variety

Variety

58K+
Followers
51K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy