ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ Banned in Saudi Arabia Due to Gay Character

By Nick Vivarelli
Variety
Variety
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47d4rc_0fHGENT200

Click here to read the full article.

Marvel’s “ Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness ” won’t be playing in Saudi Arabia and several other Arab countries due to the inclusion of a gay character.

Saudi Arabian censors did not issue a permit to release the film in the kingdom, since the changes they requested were not approved by Disney, according to a source.

The new Sam Raimi-directed sequel stars Benedict Cumberbatch as the titular character, and it also features the new hero America Chavez, played by “The Baby-Sitters Club” star Xochitl Gomez. Her character in the movie is reportedly gay, true to how she is portrayed in the Marvel comics.

The “Doctor Strange” sequel, which will go on release in the U.S. on May 6, was initially slated for release in the Saudi Arabia and other Gulf countries on May 5. But in the region, movies concerning or containing sex, homosexuality and religious issues are routinely cut to comply with censorship rules. In this case Disney was either unwilling or unable make edits requested by censors.

Censorship in Saudi Arabia has recently also kept local audiences from watching Marvel’s “Eternals,” after Disney refused to make edits that included the pic’s same-sex kiss, and “West Side Story,” because it features a transgender character. But this is not a problem that is specific to Saudi. Advanced tickets sales of the “Doctor Strange” sequel are not available in Saudi, Kuwait and Qatar. However, they are on sale in the United Arab Emirates, indicating that the film will be released there, since censorship in the Emirates has recently become less restrictive.

“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” follows the Sorcerer Supreme as he tries to contain the aftermath of the multiverse-fracturing spell he cast in “Spider-Man: No Way Home” — which caused villains from across the multiverse to spill over into the central Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline. The film is also set after the events of “WandaVision” and “Loki,” and Doctor Strange teams up with Wanda Maximoff, played by Elizabeth Olsen.

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Johnny Depp Testifies About Breakdown of Marriage With Amber Heard: ‘She Has a Need for Violence’

Click here to read the full article. Johnny Depp resumed his testimony on Wednesday in his defamation trial in Virginia, telling jurors in detail about the breakdown of his relationship with ex-wife Amber Heard. Depp said that the couple would often argue, and went so far as to tape-record their arguments. He said that Heard would demean him, call him a terrible father and sometimes escalate to violence — shoving, slapping, or throwing a TV remote at his head. Ultimately, he said he would flee. “She has a need for conflict. She has a need for violence. It erupts out of nowhere,”...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

‘Girls5eva’ Star Busy Philipps Recalls Being Told She Had to Pose for Maxim if She Wanted a Film Career

Click here to read the full article. Busy Philipps is in New York’s Soho neighborhood at The Saucery, a weekend-long pop-up from Rao’s Homemade. While the Italian food company is selling its products at the brick-and-mortar marketplace, 100% of the proceeds go to non-profit Jersey Cares. “I love that Rao’s gives back,” the “Girl5eva” star says. I caught up with Philipps over Zoom to talk matzoh pizza, wanting to sing with Mandy Moore on “Girl5eva” and how the Peacock series can’t help but remind her of some uncomfortable and “really weird” auditions during her teen years in Hollywood. This is your second...
MUSIC
Variety

Megan Thee Stallion Details Alleged Tory Lanez Shooting: ’He Said, ‘Dance, B—,’ and He Started Shooting’

Click here to read the full article. After months of gradually unveiling details, Megan Thee Stallion specifically recounted her recollections of the July 2020 incident in which Tory Lanez allegedly shot her in the feet after an argument following a party at Kylie Jenner’s Hollywood home. In a long and tearful interview with Gayle King on “CBS Mornings,” Megan unambiguously confirmed previous statements on social media and in the press that Lanez (real name: Daystar Peterson) shot her in the feet as she attempted to walk away from a car in which they were traveling with friend Kelsey Nicole and Lanez’s...
THEATER & DANCE
Cinema Blend

Avengers: Endgame's Joe Russo Explains Why Captain America Didn't Die In The Marvel Movie

We’re coming up on three years since Avengers: Endgame came out in theaters, and the penultimate Infinity Saga remains a popular conversation topic among Marvel Cinematic Universe fans. One of the biggest moments in Endgame, if not the biggest, was when Tony Stark/Iron Man sacrificed his life to save the universe. However, there were plenty of people ahead of the movie who thought Steve Rogers/Captain America would meet his demise, and Endgame co-director Joe Russo.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elizabeth Olsen
Person
Sam Raimi
Person
Xochitl Gomez
Person
Molly Shannon
Person
Benedict Cumberbatch
ComicBook

Ryan Reynolds Confirms Deadpool 3 Adding Former Cast Member to MCU Movie

Ryan Reynolds' Wade Wilson isn't the only character carrying over from the first two Deadpool movies when the Merc with a Mouth finally debuts in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. According to a tweet made by the star over the weekend, it looks like Leslie Uggams will return in the threequel as well. Uggams, of course, plays Deadpool supporter and roommate Blind Al in both Deadpool and Deadpool 2.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘The Mummy’ Reboot Director Calls the Tom Cruise Film “The Biggest Failure of My Life”

Alex Kurtzman is no longer keeping his feelings about making The Mummy under wraps. Kurtzman, who is a writer, director and executive producer on Showtime’s new sci-fi series The Man Who Fell to Earth, opened up to the Bingeworthy podcast on Friday about his “brutal” experience as helmer of the Tom Cruise-starring film that was an intended reboot of the Mummy franchise. The project, which was released in June 2017 and had been envisioned as launching Universal’s cinematic Dark Universe focusing on the studio’s movie monsters, was unsuccessful critically and commercially, and Kurtzman hasn’t directed a feature since.More from The Hollywood...
MOVIES
OK! Magazine

Donald Trump Believes Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Are Headed For A Divorce: 'It'll End Bad'

Donald Trump didn't hold back when asked his opinions on the royal family during a sit down for Piers Morgan Uncensored. While chatting with the titular host for an interview that airs on Monday, April 25, the former president took aim at Meghan Markle, insisting he hasn't been "a fan" of hers "from the beginning" because of how she treats Prince Harry."Poor Harry is being led around by his nose," he told Piers Morgan. "And I think he’s an embarrassment." Trump also believes that the parents-of-two's dynamic will eventually lead to irreparable marital strife. "I want to know what’s going...
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doctor Strange#Saudi Arabian#Madness#Multiverse#Racism#Arab#West Side Story
Popculture

Amber Heard Called out After Detail in Johnny Depp Trial Doesn't Add Up

A makeup company confronted Amber Heard on a cover-up claim. Heard recently claimed to have used a concealer made by Milani Cosmetics to cover up bruises from an incident with Johnny Depp, but the company says the product did not come out until after their divorce. Amber Heard's defense attorney...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Welcome to Ozzy’s house! Sharon Osbourne, 69, says she and former Black Sabbath frontman, 73, are set to move two Ukrainian refugee families into properties on their Buckinghamshire estate

Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne are planning to offer up properties on their Buckinghamshire estate to two Ukrainian families fleeing Russian invasion. The former Black Sabbath frontman, 73, and his rock manager wife, 69, are due to move back to their Grade II-listed mansion - called Welders House - in the village of Jordans, Buckinghamshire, in just a matter of weeks.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Spider-Man
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Disney
Country
Qatar
NewsBreak
Amazon
Country
Saudi Arabia
NewsBreak
Entertainment
SheKnows

General Hospital’s Maurice Benard Drops a Bombshell About His Future as Sonny: ‘I Hate to Say That, But… ’

The Emmy winner is as happy as can be on the show right now. Nevertheless…. During a live State of Mind on April 24, General Hospital leading man Maurice Benard fielded a question about his future that yielded an answer that’s sure to put a chill in the hearts of Sonny fans. First, he explained that his satisfaction with his work on the soap came and went in “waves,” adding, “I’m really happy right now.”
TV & VIDEOS
inputmag.com

Elon Musk buys Twitter, opens Seventh Seal of the Apocalypse

Elon Musk, the world’s wealthiest man, who thinks tunnels are immune to natural disasters, is purchasing Twitter. The company confirmed on Monday afternoon that it had accepted the billionaire’s offer. “Twitter, Inc. today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by an entity wholly owned by Elon Musk, for $54.20 per share in cash in a transaction valued at approximately $44 billion,” reads the official press release. “Upon completion of the transaction, Twitter will become a privately held company.”
BUSINESS
TheWrap

Fox News’ Neil Cavuto Bashed for Telling Florida AG New Disney Law ‘Is Going After Them With a Sledgehammer’

Fox News host Neil Cavuto just could not make his viewers happy Saturday, with many either questioning why he was coming down so hard on Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody over a new state law dissolving Walt Disney World’s self-governing status, or questioning why he wasn’t coming down hard enough in an interview with Dr. Anthony Fauci.
FLORIDA STATE
OK! Magazine

Brothers At Odds: Prince William's Friends Claim He Believes Prince Harry 'Lost The Plot' After Bombshell Oprah Winfrey Interview

Prince William and Prince Harry's relationship has been strained ever since the bombshell Oprah Winfrey tell-all which was later followed by Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, abandoning their royal duties and moving to the United States. Now, royal author Robert Jobson is further opening up about what he's learned about The Duke Of Cambridge over the years. According to his sources, William is still very disappointed about the sit-down, and at one point, wasn't sure what the future would hold for their brotherly bond. "To say William felt deeply let down would be an understatement," a source claimed per...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Variety

58K+
Followers
51K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy