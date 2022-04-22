ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Liverpool v Everton: Team news

BBC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLiverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has no fresh injury concerns ahead of the Merseyside derby. Roberto Firmino is the only...

www.bbc.com

BBC

Confirmed team news - Man City v Watford

Manchester City make six changes from the side that beat Brighton on Wednesday. Ruben Dias, who returned from a hamstring injury when he came off the bench for the second half against the Seagulls, makes his first start since 1 March. Oleksandar Zinchenko gets the nod at left-back, while Fernandinho...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Burnley defeats Southampton 2-0

Relegation-threatened Burnely picked up a vital three points in their fight for survival at the expense of Southampton at Turf Moor on Thursday. Connor Roberts scored his first goal for Burnley whilst Nathan Collins added a tally on the stroke of half-time in a 2-0 win — the first without the sacked Sean Dyche.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Person
Roberto Firmino
Person
Jurgen Klopp
Person
Nathan Patterson
Person
Andros Townsend
The Independent

Jurgen Klopp warns Liverpool’s rivals to control their aggression ahead of Everton clash

Jurgen Klopp has said that aggression in football is not displayed by kicking other players as he told opponents they cannot solve their problems by fouling.Liverpool host Everton on Sunday and while Klopp claimed he “didn’t think one second today” about the 2-2 draw in 2020 when Virgil van Dijk suffered cruciate ligament damage in an awful challenge by Jordan Pickford and Thiago Alcantara was left with a knee injury from a tackle by Richarlison, the German has been annoyed in the past by some challenges that have hurt his players in Merseyside derbies.And while he did not fault Manchester...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Manchester City 5-1 Watford: Pep Guardiola full of praise for his players

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is full of praise for his players after they thrashed Watford 5-1. The Spaniard hailed captain Fernandinho as a club legend and described Kevin de Bryne as "unstoppable". MATCH REPORT: Manchester City 5-1 Watford. Watch highlights from all of Saturday's Premier League matches on Match...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Guardian

Burnley v Wolves: match preview

Burnley gave their chances of surviving a huge shot in the arm with a win over Southampton on Thursday and they may just have an opportunity to boost them further against Wolves. The scenario hinges largely on the likelihood of Everton losing against Liverpool which on the eye test is almost nailed on. If Burnley can catch a Wolves side that have not played in 16 days cold and snatch three points then they sneak into the last safe spot and will stay there if Everton do not win the Merseyside derby. Everton did beat Liverpool at Anfield last season, though, so Burnley will be watching between their fingers regardless of form. Graham Searles.
PREMIER LEAGUE
#Liverpool V Everton
BBC

Chelsea v West Ham United

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger is unlikely to feature because of an ongoing groin injury. Fellow centre-back Andreas Christensen is a doubt after he was forced off injured at half-time in the midweek defeat by Arsenal. Midfielder Mateo Kovacic is out with an ankle issue, while Callum Hudson-Odoi and Ben Chilwell...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Brentford vs Tottenham prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out today?

Tottenham Hotspur face Brentford in the Premier League in a match that is set to be crucial in the battle for Champions League qualification. Spurs have won five of their last seven Premier League games since exiting the FA Cup in March to get their top-four bid on track under Antonio Conte. LIVE! Follow the crucial Brentford vs Spurs clashHowever a 1-0 defeat to Brighton last weekend rather opened the door to their rivals Arsenal and Manchester United - with those teams meeting at the Emirates today. Brentford, meanwhile, have awakened from their winter slump to win five of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
