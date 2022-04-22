ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Todd County, KY

KSP investigating after possible skeletal remains found in Todd County

By WBKO News Staff
WBKO
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTODD COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police are investigating after possible partial human skeletal remains were...

www.wbko.com

