ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Vox Aims to Be the Voice of Cinema in West Asia

By Nick Vivarelli
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12L5Aj_0fHGDKme00

Click here to read the full article.

Vox Cinemas , the highest-grossing exhibitor in West Asia, where it operates more than 600 screens, will focus on diversification next, while also continuing its geographical expansion plan, says Ignace Lahoud, CEO of Majid Al Futtaim Leisure (MAF), Entertainment and Cinemas, which operates Vox.

“In the last two or three years, most of our growth has been focused on building and opening cinemas in Saudi Arabia. We intend to continue expanding there, although probably not at the same pace.”

Several analysts, including PwC, see Saudi as becoming a billion-dollar movie market.

Variety is honoring Vox with its Achievement in Intl. Exhibition Award. The company, operating in eight countries, is optimistic about its future in such markets as Kuwait and Egypt, with plans to bring cinema to rural areas and provide an affordable experience.

However, looking for new ways to diversify cinema-going experience continues to be an integral part of Vox’s business strategy.

“Vox is very good at creating these special experiences,” says META Cinema Forum’s Leila Masinaei. “They have always been pioneers with selection of strategic locations, as part of MAF mall expansion projects, and deploying the latest technologies and advanced offerings. I think right now, they are fortified in their position as the leading cinema chain and it will be hard for anyone to really compete with them, at a regional scale at least.”

Vox Cinemas has already introduced such initiatives as Dubai’s Snow Cinema, a movie theater in an indoor ski resort, sensory-friendly screenings or 24-hour theaters operating across eight cinemas in three Saudi cities: Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam. It has also hired Michelin-star chef Akira Back to develop a menu for Theatre, its luxury cinema concept.

“We have been very innovative in our last several years. Being a part of a bigger ecosystem [MAF] puts customers in the center. We are closely connected to them and we are listening to what they are saying,” Lahoud says.

Vox, which will continue to strengthen its social-media team, also managed to prompt a response from “Star Wars” star Mark Hamill, promising — and delivering — an article on why he’s the best thing to happen to Twitter.

“It’s all about building emotional connection with cinema. We have to keep reinventing ourselves and social media is one of the pillars of our marketing strategies today,” Lahoud says.

While the pandemic encouraged Vox to be “more aggressive commercially” as an exhibitor, it also made execs think about the content offered. Its plan to produce 25 Arabic movies in the next five years was announced during the Red Sea Intl. Film Festival in Jeddah, which enlisted its help as exclusive cinema partner.

Now, Vox is working with small production houses, looking for projects and scripts.
“Arabic film is very relevant in the region and there is a strong demand for it. Last year, in Saudi, we have learned the strength of Arab comedy, for example. If we want to continue driving traffic to our cinemas, we need to provide the kind of content that people like. We see it as a critical component for us as an exhibitor,” says Lahoud.

In March 2021, Vox Cinemas distributed the world’s first Saudi-Japanese anime, “The Journey,” while action-war film “The Ambush” (“Al Kameen”) became the most successful Emirati- and Arabic-language movie from the UAE.

Masinaei also sees the move into production as a “the natural progression of things” for the company. “Vox understands what their market wants and needs, and with a major gap in high-quality local content, I think this is the smartest move on their part,” she says.

Partnership with the Red Sea Film Festival, which showed uncensored versions of international productions, with Levan Koguashvili’s “Brighton 4th” crowned as the winner, reinforced its desire to be more present in the industry. Vox also distributed the festival’s closing film, Kabir Khan’s “83.”

“The market is growing at an exponential rate and it’s encouraging to see a genuine appetite for film in Saudi Arabia. Vox is undoubtedly at the forefront of the movement. Having their support was key to the success of our first edition,” says Mohammed Al-Turki, chairman of the committee at Red Sea Intl. Film Festival. The collaboration will continue this December.

“Vox has the ambition to continue to be the ambassador of cinema in the region,” adds Lahoud. “Today, we are present as exhibitors, distributors and we want to be present as producers. From that perspective, partnering with film festivals is an important way of achieving that.”

Currently eyeing Riyadh Season entertainment festival and its potential for open-air cinema experience, Vox will launch the META Film Festival with the Great Minds group in October in Dubai.

More from Variety
Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Cannes Directors’ Fortnight Title ‘1976’ Swooped on by Dulac Distribution for France (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Prestige French distribution house Dulac Distribution has closed rights to France on “1976,” one of the most awaited of films to come out of Chile this year, which will world premiere next month at Cannes Directors’ Fortnight.  The buzzed up title represents the first feature from young Chilean actor-turned-director Manuela Martelli, star of Andrés Wood’s “Machuca” and Alicia Scherson’s “Il Futuro.”   Worldwide sales rights on “1976” are represented by Paris-based Luxbox, adding to its lengthening list of high profile pick-ups from Latin America which include Nathalie Alvarez Mesén’s “Clara Sola,” Alejandra Márquez’s “The Good...
MOVIES
Variety

CinemaCon Honorees Include Saudi Arabia, Focus Features, ‘Dune’ Team

Click here to read the full article. In addition to Constantin Films’ Martin Moszkowicz receiving CinemaCon’s Career Achievement in Film, other executives will be feted at this year’s trade show. Global Achievement in Exhibition Renana Teperberg Chief Commercial Officer, Cineworld Group Teperberg lives the lifestyle of her CinemaCon Global Achievement in Exhibition Award. As chief commercial officer at Cineworld Group, Teperberg lives in Tel Aviv, but is a frequent traveler on weekdays to the London headquarters of her multinational circuit and also its Regal Cinemas operation based in Knoxville, Tenn. Her duties range from e-commerce, marketing, food service, HR, new product and business development....
MOVIES
Variety

Constantin Film CEO Reflects on Box Office Successes, Current Challenges and New Productions

Click here to read the full article. In his more than three decades at Constantin Film, Martin Moszkowicz has overseen the production of hundreds of films, including such box office successes as “Downfall,” “The Baader Meinhof Complex,” the hugely popular “Fack Ju Go­ehte” films and the hit “Resident Evil” franchise. This year’s CinemaCon is honoring Constantin’s longtime CEO for his work and continuing success at the global box office. Speaking to Variety, Moszkowicz looks back at his career and discusses Constantin’s current challenges, its diverse lineup, new productions and expanding film and television activities. Moszkowicz has headed Germany’s most successful production and distribution...
MOVIES
Variety

Imax Expanding in Thailand With Major Cineplex Deal

Click here to read the full article. Imax and Major Cineplex, Thailand’s biggest cinema operator, have struck a deal for three Imax With Laser installations in capital city Bangkok. The agreement will expand the Imax screen total in Thailand to seven. Two of the three installations are upgrades in central Bangkok locations. One is at the relatively new Icon Cineconic at high end shopping mall Iconsiam. The upgrade will be fitted before the venue is used for the CineAsia exhibition and distribution industry convention in December. The other upgrade is at Siam Paragon, where Major’s Paragon Cineplex is currently one of...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Levan Koguashvili
Person
Mark Hamill
Variety

Michel Hazanavicius’s Cannes-Premiering Film ‘Z’ Renamed Following Outcry By Ukrainian Institute

Click here to read the full article. Michel Hazanavicius’s zombie comedy “Z (Comme Z),” which is set to open the Cannes Film Festival next month, has been renamed “Coupé” in France. The decision to change the movie’s French title follows a letter from the Ukrainian Institute to the director and the Cannes Film Festival, as revealed by Variety, pointing out that “Z” is a pro-war symbol of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and had been used in pro-Russian demonstrations across Europe. The letter from the Ukrainian org, which was signed by its managing director Volodymyr Sheiko, said that changing the film’s title would...
MOVIES
Variety

Emmanuel Macron Re-Elected President of France, Beating Far-Right Candidate Marine Le Pen

Click here to read the full article. Emmanuel Macron, the incumbent President of France, has been re-elected for a second term, beating far-right candidate Marine Le Pen with a projected 58.2% of the vote. Le Pen, the leader of the Rassemblement National party, got an estimated 41.8% of the vote, according to the Ipsos-Sopra Steria polling institute. Macron, a 44-year old, pro-E.U. centrist candidate and leader of the En Marche party, is the youngest president of the fifth republic and first president to be re-elected for a second mandate since 2002, when Jacques Chirac won over Jean-Marie Le Pen (Marine’s father)...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Variety

Box Office: ‘The Bad Guys’ Topples ‘Fantastic Beasts 3’ With $24 Million Debut

Click here to read the full article. Universal’s kid-friendly caper “The Bad Guys” pulled off a heist for the ages, capturing the No. 1 spot at the domestic box office. The animated comedy has collected $24 million from 4,009 North American theaters in its debut, enough to take the crown from “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore.” In its second weekend of release, the latest chapter in the “Harry Potter” prequel series plummeted to third place with $14 million, a troubling sign for the Warner Bros.’ Wizarding film franchise. After a steep 67% decline, “The Secrets of Dumbledore” has generated $67...
MOVIES
Variety

Megan Thee Stallion Details Alleged Tory Lanez Shooting: ’He Said, ‘Dance, B—,’ and He Started Shooting’

Click here to read the full article. After months of gradually unveiling details, Megan Thee Stallion specifically recounted her recollections of the July 2020 incident in which Tory Lanez allegedly shot her in the feet after an argument following a party at Kylie Jenner’s Hollywood home. In a long and tearful interview with Gayle King on “CBS Mornings,” Megan unambiguously confirmed previous statements on social media and in the press that Lanez (real name: Daystar Peterson) shot her in the feet as she attempted to walk away from a car in which they were traveling with friend Kelsey Nicole and Lanez’s...
THEATER & DANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Asia#Cinemacon#Majid Al Futtaim#Maf#Entertainment And Cinemas#Pwc#Saudi#Achievement#Intl#Meta Cinema Forum
Variety

Indie Sales Boards Directors’ Fortnight-Bound Ukrainian Film ‘Pamfir’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Paris-based company Indie Sales has acquired Dmytro Sukholytkyy-Sobchuk’s debut feature “Pamfir” which will world premiere at Directors’ Fortnight. The banner is handling international sales on the movie. Sukholytkyy-Sobchuk previously directed the short film “Weighlifter,” a European Film Award contender and winner of the Best Short Film Award in Angers. “Pamfir” takes place in Western Ukraine, on the eve of a traditional carnival. It follows a man, Pamfir, who returns to his family after months of absence. His unconditional love for his family is such that when his only child starts a fire in the...
MOVIES
Variety

French Chain CGR Cinemas Takes ICE Model to Multiple International Territories

Click here to read the full article. Boasting a network of more than 700 screens in France, CGR Cinemas became a powerhouse in Gallic exhibition by developing markets beyond the country’s metropolitan hubs, and by foregrounding technological advancements. Of late, the cinema chain has looked outward, exporting its proprietary Immersive Cinema Experience (ICE) model to Spain, Saudi Arabia, the U.S. and Estonia. Beginning with their move toward fully digital projection in 2007, the CGR Group has put a premium on technical polish, especially as it targets filmgoers in more suburban and ex-urban environments. “In order to expand they had to address a...
MOVIES
Variety

Yash Teases ‘K.G.F. 3,’ Talks Global Reach of Indian Cinema: ‘The World Is Our Territory’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Prashanth Neel’s “K.G.F: Chapter 2,” starring Yash, is one of the biggest box office hits this spring, having grossed approximately $120 million worldwide since its April 14 release. Produced by Vijay Kiragandur for Hombale Films, “K.G.F: Chapter 2” was made on a budget of $13 million and is a sequel to 2018 film “K.G.F: Chapter 1.” Set during the 1970s and 1980s, the film followed the journey of gangster Rocky (Yash) and his bid to gain control of the Kolar Gold Fields. The sequel continues his journey and the stakes are higher with his...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Barry’ Star Henry Winkler Thinks His Character Could ‘Definitely’ Commit Murder

Click here to read the full article. SPOILER ALERT:Do not read if you haven’t watched “Forgiving Jeff,” the Season 3 premiere of “Barry,” now streaming on HBO Max. Nobody is more critical of Gene Cousineau than the actor portraying him. Since 2018, Henry Winkler has been playing the acting coach on Alec Berg and Bill Hader’s HBO crime dramedy “Barry.” And while the role has provided Winkler some of the best reviews of his career, along with an Emmy for the show’s debut season, the TV icon known for playing the Fonz on “Happy Days” doesn’t mince words when describing Cousineau,...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
Movies
Country
Saudi Arabia
Country
Egypt
Variety

Chilean Docs Dazzle in Cannes Works in Progress Showcase (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Buoyed by the Oscar nomination for Maite Alberdi’s “The Mole Agent” last year, which was also shortlisted in the International Feature category, Chilean documentaries are attracting ever more attention worldwide. One of its leading lights, Patricio Guzman, will have the world premiere of his latest opus, “Mi País Imaginario” as a Cannes  Festival special screening. For the third time in a row, Chiledoc will be presenting a Chilean Docs in Progress showcase, scheduled for May 23 within the framework of Cannes Doc, which runs May 17 to 25. Spearheaded by Chiledoc director Paula Ossandón, the showcase...
MOVIES
Variety

Blockbusters, Animation Maximize ICE Theater Experience, CGR Cinemas Report

Click here to read the full article. When CGR Cinemas introduced its ICE Theater brand in 2017, among the first orders of business was finding films that could benefit from the LED-accented model. “Not all movies fit the ICE Theater experience,” says ICE Theaters exec Guillaume Thomine Desmazures. “For it to be valuable you need action and movement and color. If the film is more dialogue based, the format doesn’t bring any added value.” That didn’t stop the group from taking the model out for a spin. Of the five ICE optimized films released in 2017, two were action blockbusters, one a...
MOVIES
Variety

American Cinema Editors Call on Academy to Rethink Cut Categories Ahead of 2023 Oscars

Click here to read the full article. The American Cinema Editors gathered with production designers, set decorators and more as a sign of solidarity to push the Academy for inclusivity as they look ahead to the 2023 Academy Awards. Releasing a video statement that opens with a quote from director Francis Ford Coppola, “The essence of cinema is editing,” the editors addressed the Academy’s decision  to trim eight categories from the main broadcast and pre-record the winning speeches in the “Golden Hour.” The message was direct, “We feel cheated, insulted and angry by the way our art was deemed superfluous in favor...
MOVIES
Variety

Circle Women Doc Accelerator Unveils Four Films for Cannes Docs Showcase (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. The Circle Women Doc Accelerator, a training program for female-identifying documentary filmmakers, has selected the four projects that will take part in its showcase as part of the Cannes Docs program of the Cannes Film Market. “Becoming Ema” by Patricia Drati and produced by Sidsel Lønvig Siersted for Danish outlet Good Company Pictures and Frame Film in Slovakia (Circle 2020) follows a couple who decide to abandon modern city life and start a life deep in the countryside of Mallorca. One year into their dream, the pandemic hits, the man loses his job,...
MOVIES
Variety

How Jean Smart Designed the Career of Her Dreams

Click here to read the full article. It’s hard to imagine the world of entertainment without Jean Smart. With “Hacks” and “Mare of Easttown” bringing her back to the forefront in the recent years, some call it a Jean Smart renaissance — but that’s not really the case. In fact, she’s never not been working — maybe we just haven’t been paying attention. “In the last five or six years, I’ve had some extraordinary roles that were just kind of handed to me on a silver platter, which has been really amazing — ‘Watchmen,’ ‘Fargo,’ and of course, ‘Hacks.’ I couldn’t...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

‘Good Luck to You, Leo Grande’ to Open Sundance London – Global Bulletin

Click here to read the full article. FESTIVALS The U.K. premiere of “Good Luck To You, Leo Grande,” directed by Sophie Hyde, will open this year’s Sundance London (June 9-12), with lead actors Emma Thompson and Daryl McCormack in attendance. The festival will close with the U.K. premiere screening of Jim Archer’s “Brian and Charles,” starring actor and comedian David Earl. In all, the festival will host several features chosen from the larger U.S. Sundance Film Festival. These include Adamma Ebo’s “Honk For Jesus. Save Your Soul”; Andrew Semans’ “Resurrection”; Max Walker-Silverman’s “A Love Song”; Lena Dunham’s “Sharp Stick”; Chloe Okuno’s “Watcher”;...
MOVIES
Variety

Fremantle, Graphic Novel Publisher AWA Studios Strike Development Deal for TV Projects

Click here to read the full article. Fremantle has struck a strategic development deal with AWA Studios, the film and television division of AWA (Artists, Writers & Artisans). The deal will allow Fremantle and AWA Studios to collaborate and co-develop a slate of TV projects based on AWA’s expanding IP library. The graphic fiction publisher and entertainment studio was founded in 2018 by Marvel alumni Bill Jemas and Axel Alonso, and Jon Miller. Under the pact, the two companies will collaborate closely on “all aspects” of the partnership, with Fremantle leading on raising production finance and funding the development of projects. Fremantle...
MOVIES
Variety

Twitter Takeover Deal Negotiations With Elon Musk Underway: Reports

Click here to read the full article. UPDATED: Twitter is “poised to agree to a sale to Elon Musk for around $43 billion in cash,” what the Tesla CEO called his “best and final” offer, according to Reuters. Quoting sources familiar with the matter, Reuters reported that Twitter may announce the deal later on Monday, once the board has met, “to recommend the transaction to Twitter shareholders.” The 11-member Twitter board met on Sunday to consider billionaire Elon Musk’s $43 billion takeover offer for the social media company, according to reports. Musk “wooed many of the social media company’s shareholders with financing...
BUSINESS
Variety

Variety

58K+
Followers
51K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy