Everything to Know About Titanium Dioxide, a Main Ingredient In Physical SPF

If you've ever been hesitant to reach for a chemical exfoliant to help fade unwanted hyperpigmentation, there's a good reason. "In general, chemical peels are intentionally irritating and not essential to balanced skin, unless indicated otherwise by a board-certified dermatologist for things like acne vulgaris or melasma," dermatologist Dr. Ellen Marmur tells Elite Daily, adding, "Self-directed treatment is rife with overdoing it." When needed, the best at-home chemical peels for hyperpigmentation contain a lower concentration of chemical exfoliants to lessen the chance of irritation. "If you've ever experienced hyperpigmentation, as I have in my 20s from patches of melasma on my upper lip and face, you want to do anything bionic to remove it," Dr. Marmur says of her own experience. "But slow and steady is the only way to conquer hyperpigmentation, so be patient," she advises, while stressing the importance of checking in with your dermatologist before using any at-home chemical exfoliants.

SKIN CARE ・ 9 DAYS AGO