J.K. Simmons and Sissy Spacek's Out-of-This-World Secret Is at Risk in Trailer for Prime Video's Night Sky

J.K. Simmons and Sissy Spacek take stargazing to a whole new level in the trailer for Night Sky , a sci-fi drama that’s dropping all eight episodes onto Prime Video on Friday, May 20.

“Spanning space and time,” Night Sky follows Irene ( Bloodline’ s Sissy Spacek) and Franklin York ( Counterpart ‘s J.K. Simmons), a couple who years ago discovered a chamber buried in their backyard which inexplicably leads to an early bird special at Olive Garden a strange, deserted planet.

Irene and Franklin have carefully guarded their secret ever since, but when an enigmatic young man enters their lives, their quiet existence is quickly upended — and the mystifying chamber they thought they knew so well turns out to be much more than they could ever have imagined.

In addition to Academy Award winners Spacek and Simmons, the cast of the Amazon Studios and Legendary Television co-production includes Chai Hansen ( Shadowhunters ), Kiah McKirnan ( Mare of Easttown ), Julieta Zylberberg ( Separadas ), Rocío Hernández ( Las Estrellas ) and Adam Bartley ( Longmire ).

Series creator Holden Miller was a co-executive producer on the project, while Daniel C. Connolly served as showrunner and an executive producer alongside Jimmy Miller, Sam Hansen and Philip Martin.