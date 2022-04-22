Save $30 Off the No-Subscription Required Google Nest Doorbell For a Limited Time

Click here to read the full article.

One less thing we need in our lives is another monthly subscription to pay out of pocket. When it comes to safeguarding our homes, many security cameras and video doorbells require you to pay for a subscription in order to view video events online. That’s not the case with the Google Nest Doorbell , which currently has a $30 discount on Amazon for a limited time.

That’s notable because it doesn’t go on sale too frequently. Pair that with the fact that it doesn’t force users to be on a paid subscription plan for video history events; it’s a deal you need to snag one before it’s gone. Seriously, it’s a top-rated security camera that doesn’t require a subscription .

Buy: Google Nest Doorbell $149.99 (orig. $179.99) 17% OFF

Why The Google Nest Doorbell Is A Great Deal

Originally $179.99, but now $149.99.

Instant savings of $30.

17% off its regular price.

Free shipping for Amazon Prime members.

What We Love About The Google Nest Doorbell

Without question, it has to be that you get 3 hours of free event video history, which means that it will save triggered events captured by the camera for viewing up to 3 hours after it was detected. Other video doorbells will only send you a notification or a still shot for a triggered event — requiring users to be on a paid subscription service to watch video events.

The Google Nest Doorbell can also continue to capture and record events during internet outages. When this happens, it will save clips locally to its internal storage , which you can then access once internet service is restored in your home. Capturing video while offline is important because other video doorbells solely rely on cloud storage to save video clips.

Pairing onboard machine learning and crisp 960 x 1280 video resolution with HDR support, the Google Nest Doorbell is one of the smartest and best-performing video doorbells you’ll find. We love that it offers an excellent dynamic range, which helps to bring an even exposure throughout the scene. That way, highlights are toned down, and shadows brought up to draw out as much detail as possible.

When you buy this video doorbell, you technically don’t need to pay anything else after that because of its free 3 hours of event video history. If you need more, you can sign up for a Nest Aware subscription that’ll increase it to 30 days of event history.



