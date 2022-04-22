ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Piers Morgan: The controversial British TV personality in profile

By Joe Sommerlad
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Xhdi7_0fHGChzs00

British TV personality Piers Morgan is back with a new show and is already hard at work hyping its opening episode, promising “the most explosive interview of the year”.

The conservative broadcaster will be fronting Piers Morgan Uncensored on Fox Nation in the US and on Rupert Murdoch ’s new venture TalkTV in the UK, which makes its debut on Monday 25 April and carries his interview with the one and only Donald Trump .

An edited promo for their encounter appears to show the 45th president storming out when Mr Morgan questions him about his insistence that the 2020 election was “stolen” as part of a nationwide Democratic conspiracy to carry out voter fraud and fix the race for the White House in favour of Joe Biden .

Despite innumerable lawsuits by Mr Trump and his cheerleaders, that allegation, often branded “the Big Lie”, has never been proven, but its spread inspired the “Stop the Steal” rally in Washington, DC, on 6 January 2021, which was addressed by the outgoing president and immediately followed by the attempted insurrection at the US Capitol Building in which five people died.

But, in an interesting twist, Mr Trump has denied that he walked out when asked about his beliefs, issuing a statement on Thursday that said: “Piers Morgan, like the rest of the fake news media, attempted to unlawfully and deceptively edit his long and tedious interview.”

The press release was accompanied by an audio clip that appeared to show the pair talking amicably about golf after the exchange about the election had taken place.

The duo first met during the 2008 series of Mr Trump’s Celebrity Apprentice , which Mr Morgan won by beating an oddball team of rivals including Kiss frontman Gene Simmons, Sopranos actor Vincent “Big Puss” Pastore, Usual Suspect Stephen Baldwin and ex-boxer Lennox Lewis to the title.

Mr Morgan subsequently interviewed the luxury property tycoon several times during his presidency, cutting a fawning presence as he gifted him on one occasion with an Arsenal shirt (the journalist never missing an opportunity to proclaim his love for the north London football club) and on another with a replica Homburg in the style worn by Sir Winston Churchill during the Second World War .

Mr Trump, visibly disappointed that it was not in fact Sir Winston’s real hat, only very reluctantly put it on for a matter of seconds, clearly concerned it might ruffle his signature blonde mane and make him look ridiculous. He was right to be suspicious.

But the men fell out during the early days of the coronavirus pandemic in April 2020 when Mr Morgan criticised the president for not doing more to address the outbreak in an interview with CNN, for which he was unceremoniously unfollowed on Twitter by the US commander-in-chief, a devastating blow to his always-brittle ego, regularly under siege on the same platform by the tireless Gary Lineker .

Piers Morgan was born Piers Stefan O’Meara on 30 March 1965 in Surrey, the son of an Irish dentist who passed away when his boy was just 11 months old. His mother, Gabrielle, subsequently remarried Welsh pub landlord and meat distributor, Glynne Pughe-Morgan, whose surname he took.

He was educated at the independent Cumnor House preparatory school until he was 13, then Chailey School, followed by sixth form at Priory School in Lewes. After nine months at Lloyd’s of London, Mr Morgan studied journalism at Harlow College before joining the Surrey and South London Newspaper Group in 1985.

He began his career as a showbiz reporter at the Murdoch-owned tabloid newspaper The Sun in the late 1980s, moving on to lead The News of the World and become Fleet Street’s youngest editor in half a century at 29.

Following a controversy over a decision to publish photographs of Catherine Victoria Lockwood – then wife of Earl Spencer, Princess Diana’s brother – emerging from an addiction clinic, a decision that led the Press Complaints Commission to uphold a complaint against him, Mr Morgan left for The Daily Mirror . He subsequently insisted in his autobiography that the decision to move on was his own.

He edited the red-top for nine years between 1995 and 2004, riding out another controversy over a mock Nazi-themed headline about the England football team’s Euro 96 semi-final against Germany, for which he apologised, but eventually stepped down over a scandal concerning fake photographs purporting to show British Army officers abusing Iraqi prisoners during the War on Terror.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oQVkv_0fHGChzs00

While The Mirror ran an apology for falling victim to a “calculated and malicious hoax”, Mr Morgan refused to admit the pictures were inauthentic and argued that the abuse depicted was nevertheless representative of what was really happening on the ground, as indicated by the Abu Ghraib affair.

The newspaper has subsequently been dogged by allegations that some of its reporters engaged in phone hacking during the period that coincided with Mr Morgan’s reign as editor, accusations made repeatedly during the Levenson Inquiry into British press standards, although he has always denied having any involvement in the practice.

Mr Morgan has subsequently become best known as a TV presenter, having appeared as a judge on both America’s Got Talent (2006-11) and Britain’s Got Talent (2007-10) and fronting ITV’s on-off celebrity interview series Life Stories between 2009 and 2021 and CNN’s Piers Morgan Live from 2011 to 2014.

Most recently, he hosted ITV’s breakfast show Good Morning Britain with Susannah Reid between 2015 and 2021 before storming off air himself when controversy erupted over his criticisms of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in the wake of their tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey .

Regulatory watchdog Ofcom received a record-breaking 57,000 complaints about Mr Morgan’s expression of doubt about Ms Markle’s claims of mistreatment by the royal family and ensuing mental health problems, including one from the Duchess of Sussex herself.

The body ultimately ruled that any rebuke would have a “chilling effect” on freedom of speech while nevertheless questioning his “apparent disregard” for her wellbeing.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Meghan Markle supporters criticise Trump after he attacks Duchess of Sussex during Piers Morgan interview

Meghan Markle supporters are defending the Duchess of Sussex and her husband Prince Harry after Donald Trump made negative comments about the couple and the fate of their relationship.The former president discussed the duchess during an interview with Piers Morgan for the presenter’s new TV show Piers Morgan Uncensored, which airs Monday.During the interview, Mr Trump claimed that the royals’ marriage will have a “bad” ending and that the Duke of Sussex is “whipped” by the former Suits star, according to a preview clip shared by Morgan. “I won’t use the full expression but Harry is whipped like no...
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'stunned' after royals 'shut the door,' book claims: 'Mutal addiction to drama'

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle "were really stunned" after the royal family "shut the door" following their decision to step back from "The Firm." The claim was made by a former adviser to former Vanity Fair editor Tina Brown, who has written a new book about the British royal family coming out on April 26 titled "The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor – the Truth and the Turmoil."
CELEBRITIES
PopCrush

Sharon Osbourne Calls Out Cancel Culture Hypocrisy – ‘If Hitler Were Alive Today, They Would Give Him a TV Show’

Last month it was revealed that Sharon Osbourne would be returning to television, partnered with Piers Morgan on a new U.K. series named The Talk. This comes nearly a year after Osbourne was suspended and eventually exited the U.S. talk show The Talk after expressing her support for Morgan in an intense discussion over race with co-host Sheryl Underwood. Now, in a new interview with the U.K.'s Sunday Times, Osbourne reveals how cancel culture impacted her as she eventually parted ways with her longtime daytime talk series amidst public backlash.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lennox Lewis
Person
Rupert Murdoch
Person
Gary Lineker
Person
Winston Churchill
Person
Piers Morgan
Person
Meghan Markle
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Oprah Winfrey
The Independent

Ricky Gervais intro to Piers Morgan’s Donald Trump interview is one of the ‘worst things he’s done this year’, viewers say

Piers Morgan’s new show Uncensored aired on for the first time on TalkTV today (25 April), with a special introduction from comedian Ricky Gervais. In the surprise cameo ahead of the British broadcaster’s highly publicised Donald Trump interview, Gervais appeared briefly to wish Morgan “good luck” with his new series, which Morgan promises will “cancel cancel culture”.In the video Gervais said: “The producers of Piers Morgan’s new show contacted me and asked me if I’d like to be a guest. I said, ‘Definitely not.’”He added: “They said would you mind doing a quick video wishing him luck? I said,...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Celebrity Apprentice#British#Fox Nation#Democratic#The White House#Capitol Building
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Welcome to Ozzy’s house! Sharon Osbourne, 69, says she and former Black Sabbath frontman, 73, are set to move two Ukrainian refugee families into properties on their Buckinghamshire estate

Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne are planning to offer up properties on their Buckinghamshire estate to two Ukrainian families fleeing Russian invasion. The former Black Sabbath frontman, 73, and his rock manager wife, 69, are due to move back to their Grade II-listed mansion - called Welders House - in the village of Jordans, Buckinghamshire, in just a matter of weeks.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Hoda Kotb supports co-star Jenna Bush Hager as she steps away from Today

Hoda Kotb took to social media to show her support for her co-star and close friend Jenna Bush Hager as she embarked on a brand new adventure. The Today host shared a snapshot of her co-host's book tour schedule, which took her around the country to talk about her latest release with sister Barbara P. Bush.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Journalism
Country
Germany
The Independent

Boris Johnson threatens to unleash ‘terrors of the earth’ on Tory who made Rayner remark

Boris Johnson has threatened to unleash “terrors of the earth” on the Conservative MP who made misogynistic claims about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner.An unnamed Tory MP told the Mail on Sunday that Ms Rayner crossed and uncrossed her legs on the Labour front bench during PMQs in an attempt to distract the prime minister.Mr Johnson described the comments made about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner in a newspaper article as “the most appalling load of sexist, misogynist tripe”.In a King Lear reference, the PM threatened to unleash “the terrors of the earth” on the source behind the comments...
POLITICS
The Independent

Elon Musk sends first tweet after buying Twitter

Elon Musk has sent his first tweet after reaching an agreement to buy Twitter for around $44bn. The company’s new owner posted the phrase “Yes!!!” surrounded by red hearts, shooting stars and rocket ship emojis, above his statement on the deal.“Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated,” Mr Musk said in the company statement announcing the deal on Monday.“I also want to make Twitter better than ever by enhancing the product with new features, making the algorithms open source to...
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

'He passed away holding my hand': Brenda Edwards breaks down in tears as she returns to Loose Women for the first time since son Jamal's death aged 31 as she reveals they celebrated his life with Chelsea themed 'homegoing'

Brenda Edwards broke down in tears as she revealed she was holding her son Jamal's hand aged 31 in February of this year, while confirming it was from a cardiac arrest. The Loose Women panellist, 53, also revealed details of his Chelsea FC-themed funeral for the very first time in a chat with her co-star Coleen Nolan during the ITV show on Monday.
CELEBRITIES
inputmag.com

Elon Musk buys Twitter, opens Seventh Seal of the Apocalypse

Elon Musk, the world’s wealthiest man, who thinks tunnels are immune to natural disasters, is purchasing Twitter. The company confirmed on Monday afternoon that it had accepted the billionaire’s offer. “Twitter, Inc. today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by an entity wholly owned by Elon Musk, for $54.20 per share in cash in a transaction valued at approximately $44 billion,” reads the official press release. “Upon completion of the transaction, Twitter will become a privately held company.”
BUSINESS
The Independent

The Independent

620K+
Followers
205K+
Post
291M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy