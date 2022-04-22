ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

When is Amazon Prime Day 2022 in the UK?

By Eva Waite-Taylor
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gU9mu_0fHGCWEl00

Calling all bargain hunters, it’s well and truly time to get into that thrifty thinking mindset because Amazon Prime Day 2022 is on the horizon.

What started out in 2015 as a celebration of Amazon’s 20th anniversary has quickly become one of the biggest, and best, sales events of the year.

It lasts a full 48 hours and offers you the chance to bag a serious bargain on everything from air fryers , robot vacuums , mattresses and beauty to Apple products , gaming consoles , laptops and other tech .

Traditionally, Prime Day has been held in July, but for the past two years, the retailer veered off track. In 2020, it was in October owing to the pandemic, while in 2021, it was held in June as a result of transportation concerns and the impact of the Olympics.

As for this year? No official date has been confirmed, but our predictions are that it’ll return to its normal mid-summer date. It’s all to play for, but of course, we’ll be here to keep you very much in the know.

Read more:

Owing to the fact last year’s event was its biggest yet, the stakes are high for 2022. So, to help you prepare well ahead of time, we’ve answered all your burning questions, from what it is and when it might be, to the best tips for securing a bargain and the top deals from last year.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2022 in the UK?

Typically, Amazon has hosted its Prime Day in mid-July. But for the past two years, it deviated from this. Owing to the pandemic and to better support its employees in 2020 it was hosted in October. While last year it was brought forward to June as a result of the Olympics.

As for 2022, we’re predicting that it’ll return to its normal mid-summer month. While we don’t know exactly which days that’ll be yet, what we do know is that Amazon tends to host its Prime Day Event on Monday and Tuesday. With this in mind, and our previous expert event experience, we’re expecting the event to land either on 11-12 July, or the following week on 18-19 July. As soon as we know, we’ll confirm our hunch.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is an annual, two-day sale event that sees the retailer reduce the price of thousands of products from big-name brands, including Apple , Samsung , KitchenAid , Shark and so many more.

The first of its kind took place in 2015 and lasted just 24 hours. But it wasn’t until 2019 that the event was extended to a full two days.

In order to access the whopping discounts, you must have an Amazon Prime membership .

Best Amazon Prime Day tips

Most importantly, we’ll be your savvy shopping experts leading up to, and during the event, highlighting the very best deals on everything from Apple Watches , Nintendo Switch consoles and earbuds to mattresses , air fryers and robot vacuum cleaners .

We’ll even have a liveblog running for the two days, providing you with a minute by minute update on all the latest news and intel.

Aside from our expert help though, we’d recommend being as prepared as possible by adding the items you know you’re desperate for to your wishlist ahead of time, so you can checkout with ease.

Similarly, it’s also worth downloading the Amazon app . During Prime Day, you’ll find what the retailer calls “lightning deals”, which are whopping discounts that are active for a few hours at a time. You can also set up alerts so that you’re pinged when a discount goes live.

Best deals from last year

During last year’s Amazon Prime Day, there were a number of truly unmissable deals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QHW7L_0fHGCWEl00

Apple products saw a huge reduction, for example, Apple’s AirPods pro (£189, Amazon.co.uk ) were reduced by 25 per cent . And the Apple Watch SE (£249, Amazon.co.uk ) was slashed to just £286.99 – a great deal at the time.

Similarly in the realm of tech, were some whopping markdowns on Amazon’s own-brand products, the Fire HD 10 tablet (£149.99, Amazon.co.uk ) was reduced by 47 per cent to just £79.99. The Kindle paperwhite (£129.35, Amazon.co.uk ) meanwhile, saw a similarly impressive discount, making it just £89.99, compared to the usual £129.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OCu41_0fHGCWEl00

If home appliances are what you’re interested in, you may be interested to know that there were massive savings to be had in that department too. Shark’s anti-hair wrap vacuum cleaner proved hugely popular, with the price going from £379.99 to as little as £183.99.

Another sale purchase that was of serious interest to many was Ninja’s air fryer (£179, Amazon.co.uk ) which had an impressive 40 per cent off, meaning there was a saving of £100.

There were also plenty of top offers in the way of gaming too. PlayStation fans were treated to a three-month Plus 3 and PlayStation Now membership for just £29.99 instead of £42.98.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1t1l0B_0fHGCWEl00

There was even £15 off on an Xbox series S bundle (£249, Amazon.co.uk ), which at the time was quite something owing to the stock issues the console has been plagued with.

If you missed out last year or are just wondering how this years event will fare, we’re expecting similar price drops for 2022, so you’re in for a real treat.

How to sign up for Amazon Prime

As we’ve noted, the deals on Prime Day are exclusively for those with an Amazon Prime membership. It costs £7.99 a month or £79 for a year. Signing up couldn’t be easier, all you need to do is go to the Amazon Prime landing page and enter your details.

If you don’t want to pay the monthly fee, you can get a 30-day free trial , which will also gain you access to the sal, but we’d recommend doing this closer to the time. While you won’t be charged, you will need to input your card details when signing up, as Amazon automatically converts you to a paid membership after 30 days.

Is Amazon Prime worth it?

Whether a subscription service is worth it is, of course, down to personal preference. But, you do get a whole host of perks from being an Amazon Prime member.

You’ll not only benefit from the Prime Day deals, but you will also have free next-day or same-day delivery on items, as well as access to thousands of free e-books and access to Prime Video and Amazon Music services.

All this for just £7.99 a month is pretty good going, so we’d recommend signing up .

Previous Prime Day dates

  • 2015 – 15 July
  • 2016 – 12 July
  • 2017 – 11 July
  • 2018 – 16 July
  • 2019 – 15 July
  • 2020 – 13 October
  • 2021 – 21 June

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on tech, gadgets and more, try the links below:

On the hunt for discounts? Our dedicated deals page has guides to the best offers on mattresses, laptops and more

Comments / 0

Related
inputmag.com

Elon Musk buys Twitter, opens Seventh Seal of the Apocalypse

Elon Musk, the world’s wealthiest man, who thinks tunnels are immune to natural disasters, is purchasing Twitter. The company confirmed on Monday afternoon that it had accepted the billionaire’s offer. “Twitter, Inc. today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by an entity wholly owned by Elon Musk, for $54.20 per share in cash in a transaction valued at approximately $44 billion,” reads the official press release. “Upon completion of the transaction, Twitter will become a privately held company.”
BUSINESS
The Independent

Elon Musk sends first tweet after buying Twitter

Elon Musk has sent his first tweet after reaching an agreement to buy Twitter for around $44bn. The company’s new owner posted the phrase “Yes!!!” surrounded by red hearts, shooting stars and rocket ship emojis, above his statement on the deal.“Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated,” Mr Musk said in the company statement announcing the deal on Monday.“I also want to make Twitter better than ever by enhancing the product with new features, making the algorithms open source to...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Prime Day#Amazon Music#Uk#Apple Products
Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Nintendo
NewsBreak
Amazon
The Independent

Teen who created bot to track Elon Musk’s private jet fears he’ll be banned from Twitter after takeover

In the wake of Twitter sealing a deal with Elon Musk to sell the social media company to the tech billionaire for approximately $44bn, there’s been a flurry of speculation about how the new owner intends to moderate a platform he’s vowed to take private while also prioritising “free speech”.One person fearful of what a Musk-ruled Twitter will look like is Jack Sweeney, the teenage coder behind the Twitter bot @ElonJet, an account that tracks the movements of the Tesla titan’s private jet escapades.Speaking to Insider following Monday’s announcement of the San Francisco-based platform’s sale to Mr Musk, the...
TECHNOLOGY
The Independent

Household food bills to rise £271 this year as prices soar

The average annual grocery bill is on course to jump £271 this year as food prices soar at the fastest pace in 11 years, the latest supermarket sales figures show.Average prices were 5.9 per cent higher in the three months to April compared to the same period a year earlier, according to data company Kantar, which compiled the figures.Shoppers are being hit with higher prices as suppliers pass on soaring energy, fuel and transport costs.Kantar warned further price rises will be hard to avoid because many of the items affected are everyday essentials.It found shoppers were increasingly favouring getting...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
The Independent

Twitter founder Jack Dorsey welcomes Elon Musk takeover but backlash grows

Twitter founder Jack Dorsey has welcomed Elon Musk’s £34.5 billion takeover of his company as others questioned the future safety of the platform and some users threaten to leave.The Tesla and SpaceX chief executive has reached an agreement to buy the social media platform for 54.20 US dollars (£42.20) per share – about 44 billion dollars (£34.5 billion).Mr Dorsey, who founded Twitter in 2006, gave his blessing to the takeover in a series of tweets – hailing the decision to let Mr Musk take the social media platform into private ownership and away from the ad model and Wall Street,...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Jeff Bezos asks if Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover gives China more ‘leverage’

Amazon chief Jeff Bezos wondered aloud on Tuesday whether the Chinese government has gained “a bit of leverage” over Twitter following Elon Musk’s acquisition.On Monday, Twitter’s board agreed to sell the company to Musk for $44bn (£34.5bn), with the tech mogul paying around $54 per share for the San Francisco-based company.Twitter said in a statement that the deal had “been unanimously approved by the Twitter board of directors”, and that it is expected to close in 2022, if approved by shareholders.“The Twitter board conducted a thoughtful and comprehensive process to assess Elon’s proposal with a deliberate focus on value,...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Food prices rise at quickest rate in decade, data shows

Households can expect to spend an additional £271 on their groceries this year as the price of food increases at its fastest rate in 11 years.New data from analytics group Kantar found that grocery price inflation hit 5 per cent in April, the fastest rise since December 2011.Fraser McKevitt, head of retail and consumer insight at Kantar, said: “The average household will now be exposed to a potential price increase of £271 per year.”He added that most of this spending is being allocated to non-discretionary, everyday essentials which will “prove difficult to cut back on as budgets are squeezed”.McKevitt continued:...
The Independent

Competition watchdog ‘must show what it is doing so businesses pay attention’

The competition watchdog needs to explain its decisions better so that businesses know that they could be challenged, its former chairman has said.Lord Andrew Tyrie said that the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) is getting new powers after Brexit, despite not fulfilling its current duties.“I think there needs to be a change of mindset in the institution as a whole,” he told MPs on the Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Committee.“I don’t see any point in giving the body more legislative power if there isn’t a change in mindset. As I said earlier it’s only acting on part of its...
ECONOMY
Variety

Netflix Teams With Indian Government for Short Video Initiative Celebrating Extraordinary Women – Global Bulletin

Click here to read the full article. STREAMING As India celebrates 75 years of independence, Netflix and the country’s Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, have partnered to honor real-life stories of extraordinary women through a series of short videos titled “Azadi Ki Amrit Kahaniyan.” The initiative was launched on Tuesday in the presence of Anurag Thakur, India’s Minister of Information and Broadcasting. Bela Bajaria, global head of TV, Netflix, who was also present at the event, said: “Great stories can come from anywhere and are ever so inspiring when they are about people who rise against the odds. In partnership with the...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Independent

Elon Musk’s deal for Twitter shines light on finances of world’s richest man

Elon Musk’s 44 billion US dollar (£35 million) mega deal to buy Twitter has thrown the spotlight on the finances of the world’s richest man and just how he has amassed his multibillion-pound fortune.The Tesla owner has personally pledged to pump in 21 billion US dollars (£17 billion) of cash to help finance the deal, making it a takeover like no other.It has sparked questions over how he will cover the mammoth equity portion of the deal, and how he has ended up as the richest person on the planet with a personal fortune estimated at around 270 billion US...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Millennial Money: Kick-start your online clothing resale gig

With the recent rise of resale apps like Depop and Poshmark, the idea of selling old clothes online is becoming more fashionable. Many people have turned clothing resale into a lucrative side gig or even a full-time job, gaining thousands of followers and making dozens of sales per week. The secondhand-clothing market is projected to more than triple by 2030, according to a 2021 study by reselling platform Mercari and research firm GlobalData, as more fashion enthusiasts clean out their closets and search thrift stores to find valuable pieces to resell. But whether you have a collection of band T-shirts...
APPAREL
The Independent

To leave or not to leave? Twitter users debate leaving the platform amid Elon Musk takeover

Twitter users have expressed divided views about whether to stay on the platform after the company announced it will be sold to Tesla founder Elon Musk for $44 billion (£34.5bn).In a statement confirming the news on Monday 25 April, the billionaire said “free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy” and that Twitter is the “digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated”.“I also want to make Twitter better than ever by enhancing the product with new features, making the algorithms open source to increase trust, defeating the spam bots, and authenticating all humans,”...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Extra bank holiday would pose ‘considerable’ extra cost, No 10 says

Downing Street has poured cold water on calls for a permanent extra bank holiday in honour of the Queen’s long reign.The Chancellor is expected to consider proposals to create a new bank holiday in honour of the Queen but the move would cost the economy billions of pounds.Britons are already set for an extra day off on June 3 to mark the monarch’s Platinum Jubilee.Campaigners have been calling to make the holiday permanent from 2023 – with the move backed by the Confederation of British Industry (CBI), Hospitality UK, the Archbishop of Canterbury and others.But the Prime Minister’s official spokesman...
U.K.
The Independent

The Independent

620K+
Followers
205K+
Post
291M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy