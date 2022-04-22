Calling all bargain hunters, it’s well and truly time to get into that thrifty thinking mindset because Amazon Prime Day 2022 is on the horizon.

What started out in 2015 as a celebration of Amazon’s 20th anniversary has quickly become one of the biggest, and best, sales events of the year.

It lasts a full 48 hours and offers you the chance to bag a serious bargain on everything from air fryers , robot vacuums , mattresses and beauty to Apple products , gaming consoles , laptops and other tech .

Traditionally, Prime Day has been held in July, but for the past two years, the retailer veered off track. In 2020, it was in October owing to the pandemic, while in 2021, it was held in June as a result of transportation concerns and the impact of the Olympics.

As for this year? No official date has been confirmed, but our predictions are that it’ll return to its normal mid-summer date. It’s all to play for, but of course, we’ll be here to keep you very much in the know.

Read more:

Owing to the fact last year’s event was its biggest yet, the stakes are high for 2022. So, to help you prepare well ahead of time, we’ve answered all your burning questions, from what it is and when it might be, to the best tips for securing a bargain and the top deals from last year.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2022 in the UK?

Typically, Amazon has hosted its Prime Day in mid-July. But for the past two years, it deviated from this. Owing to the pandemic and to better support its employees in 2020 it was hosted in October. While last year it was brought forward to June as a result of the Olympics.

As for 2022, we’re predicting that it’ll return to its normal mid-summer month. While we don’t know exactly which days that’ll be yet, what we do know is that Amazon tends to host its Prime Day Event on Monday and Tuesday. With this in mind, and our previous expert event experience, we’re expecting the event to land either on 11-12 July, or the following week on 18-19 July. As soon as we know, we’ll confirm our hunch.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is an annual, two-day sale event that sees the retailer reduce the price of thousands of products from big-name brands, including Apple , Samsung , KitchenAid , Shark and so many more.

The first of its kind took place in 2015 and lasted just 24 hours. But it wasn’t until 2019 that the event was extended to a full two days.

In order to access the whopping discounts, you must have an Amazon Prime membership .

Best Amazon Prime Day tips

Most importantly, we’ll be your savvy shopping experts leading up to, and during the event, highlighting the very best deals on everything from Apple Watches , Nintendo Switch consoles and earbuds to mattresses , air fryers and robot vacuum cleaners .

We’ll even have a liveblog running for the two days, providing you with a minute by minute update on all the latest news and intel.

Aside from our expert help though, we’d recommend being as prepared as possible by adding the items you know you’re desperate for to your wishlist ahead of time, so you can checkout with ease.

Similarly, it’s also worth downloading the Amazon app . During Prime Day, you’ll find what the retailer calls “lightning deals”, which are whopping discounts that are active for a few hours at a time. You can also set up alerts so that you’re pinged when a discount goes live.

Best deals from last year

During last year’s Amazon Prime Day, there were a number of truly unmissable deals.

Apple products saw a huge reduction, for example, Apple’s AirPods pro (£189, Amazon.co.uk ) were reduced by 25 per cent . And the Apple Watch SE (£249, Amazon.co.uk ) was slashed to just £286.99 – a great deal at the time.

Similarly in the realm of tech, were some whopping markdowns on Amazon’s own-brand products, the Fire HD 10 tablet (£149.99, Amazon.co.uk ) was reduced by 47 per cent to just £79.99. The Kindle paperwhite (£129.35, Amazon.co.uk ) meanwhile, saw a similarly impressive discount, making it just £89.99, compared to the usual £129.

If home appliances are what you’re interested in, you may be interested to know that there were massive savings to be had in that department too. Shark’s anti-hair wrap vacuum cleaner proved hugely popular, with the price going from £379.99 to as little as £183.99.

Another sale purchase that was of serious interest to many was Ninja’s air fryer (£179, Amazon.co.uk ) which had an impressive 40 per cent off, meaning there was a saving of £100.

There were also plenty of top offers in the way of gaming too. PlayStation fans were treated to a three-month Plus 3 and PlayStation Now membership for just £29.99 instead of £42.98.

There was even £15 off on an Xbox series S bundle (£249, Amazon.co.uk ), which at the time was quite something owing to the stock issues the console has been plagued with.

If you missed out last year or are just wondering how this years event will fare, we’re expecting similar price drops for 2022, so you’re in for a real treat.

How to sign up for Amazon Prime

As we’ve noted, the deals on Prime Day are exclusively for those with an Amazon Prime membership. It costs £7.99 a month or £79 for a year. Signing up couldn’t be easier, all you need to do is go to the Amazon Prime landing page and enter your details.

If you don’t want to pay the monthly fee, you can get a 30-day free trial , which will also gain you access to the sal, but we’d recommend doing this closer to the time. While you won’t be charged, you will need to input your card details when signing up, as Amazon automatically converts you to a paid membership after 30 days.

Is Amazon Prime worth it?

Whether a subscription service is worth it is, of course, down to personal preference. But, you do get a whole host of perks from being an Amazon Prime member.

You’ll not only benefit from the Prime Day deals, but you will also have free next-day or same-day delivery on items, as well as access to thousands of free e-books and access to Prime Video and Amazon Music services.

All this for just £7.99 a month is pretty good going, so we’d recommend signing up .

Previous Prime Day dates

2015 – 15 July

– 15 July 2016 – 12 July

– 12 July 2017 – 11 July

– 11 July 2018 – 16 July

– 16 July 2019 – 15 July

– 15 July 2020 – 13 October

– 13 October 2021 – 21 June

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on tech, gadgets and more, try the links below:

On the hunt for discounts? Our dedicated deals page has guides to the best offers on mattresses, laptops and more