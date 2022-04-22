NOPD investigates two Algiers carjackings just blocks apart

The New Orleans Police Department is investigating two carjackings that happened in Algiers just blocks away from each other.

The first carjacking happened Thursday morning in the 2100 block of Westbend Parkway. Police say the suspect approached the victim, pulled out a firearm, and demanded the victim empty out their pockets. The victim complied and the suspect fled in the victim’s 2013 white Buick Verano with Louisiana license plate 550-BBE.

Later Thursday evening, a separate carjacking happened a few blocks away in the 2900 block of Copernicus Street.

Police say the victim pulled into the driveway and exited her vehicle. Two suspects approached the victim. One suspect placed a gun to the victim’s head and demanded the victim’s car keys. The victim complied and both suspects fled in the victim's white 2018 Mercedes Class C with Louisiana license plate 408FAO.