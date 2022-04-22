ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Pigeon on snooker table stops World Championship action

By Pa Sport Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nOJ4e_0fHGCEav00

A pigeon briefly stopped play at the World Snooker Championship midway through the second round match between Mark Selby and Yan Bingtao.

The bird fluttered down from among the television lights and landed on the top cushion during a brief break prior to the start of the sixth frame at the Crucible.

It was quickly ushered out of the arena through the players’ entrance, surprising defending champion Selby, who was returning to the arena at the time.

Pigeons have been frequent visitors to Wimbledon’s service lines but it is believed to the first time they have invaded the Sheffield venue. BBC pundit John Virgo joked “where’s the pigeon going?”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Novak Djokovic to defend Wimbledon title after unvaccinated players cleared to compete

Novak Djokovic has been cleared to defend his Wimbledon title after the All England Club confirmed there will be no need for players to have a Covid vaccination to compete at this year’s Championships.There are no plans for Covid restrictions this year after impacting the Championships over the last two years.Wimbledon chief executive Sally Bolton confirmed on Tuesday that Djokovic and other unvaccinated players can compete this summer and will not need to quarantine first.Players can also pursue their own accommodation plans, as opposed to staying in the central London hotel, which enabled the grand slam to go ahead...
TENNIS
The Independent

Ronnie O’Sullivan and Mark Williams each take command of their quarter-finals

Ronnie O’Sullivan and Mark Williams took command of their respective quarter-finals on day 11 of the World Championship in Sheffield.O’Sullivan benefited from an error-strewn display from Stephen Maguire to open up a 6-2 lead following their opening session, with Williams leading Yan Bingtao by the same margin after winning four frames in a row.Maguire won a scrappy opening frame which had threatened to degenerate into a stalemate, with the green, brown and blue all clustered around the same corner pocket, but O’Sullivan quickly levelled the scores and moved in front with a run of 54 in the third.The six-time champion...
SPORTS
The Spun

Phil Mickelson Announces Decision On His Golf Future

Lefty legend Phil Mickelson has reportedly made a decision on his golf future. Mickelson, 51, has signed up for two golf events, indicating he’s planning on returning to the sport. The lefty pro has applied to play in the first LIV Golf event series in London and the PGA Championship.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pigeons#Snooker#World Snooker Tour#Wimbledon
GolfWRX

Ex-caddie reveals Tiger’s greatest rival…and it’s not Phil Mickelson

Many would expect Williams to say Mickelson was Woods’ greatest rival considering he had six major championships in Woods’ era and is a fellow world golf hall of fame member. However, according to the Kiwi, Vijay Singh was actually Tiger’s biggest on course rival. Williams said: “You...
GOLF
mmanews.com

Conor McGregor Offering Lucrative Reward For Info On Pub Attack

UFC superstar Conor McGregor needs your help to identify a suspect in a recent attack on his Black Forge Inn in Ireland. The pub was attacked with petrol bombs in January by one or more assailants. Luckily, no one, including McGregor, was hurt in the attack and the pub didn’t take significant damage as a result of the incident.
PUBLIC SAFETY
ComicBook

WWE Raw: Former Champion Finally Returns From Injury to Confront Becky Lynch

Becky Lynch appeared on Monday Night Raw for the first time since WrestleMania 38 this week while the Red Brand was in Knoxville. Looking noticeably upset, she cut a promo about how she doesn't know who she is without her championship and claimed to have hit rock bottom. But then she started acting hysterical, saying that now there's nowhere she can go but up and that she'll begin the greatest comeback WWE has ever seen in order to win her title back and never lose it again. Suddenly she was interrupted by her old rival in Asuka, making her return to WWE TV for the first time since last year's Money in the Bank.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Sports
Tennis World Usa

Steve Williams, funny story about Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods' former caddie Steve Williams has spoken about the time he accidentally dropped the big cat's 9-iron in a lake during the Ryder Cup. The year was 2006 and it was a very good season from the then 31-year-old. He had won eight times that included two majors. Steve...
GOLF
golfmagic.com

PGA Tour pro given FRIGHT OF HIS LIFE at Zurich Classic of New Orleans

Throughout the week at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, we have seen alligators stalk the fairways and wander around while stars of the PGA Tour navigate the golf course. Many of the golfers are unphased by these menacing animals. As long as you keep a safe distance, you can fully concentrate on your game.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

WATCH: Is this the worst tee shot you have ever seen?

Some people say "drive for show and putt for dough." As much as your short game is important, I have always thought this phrase is nonsense. A tee shot is as important as your putting. There is no point in being an expert on the greens if you are taking...
GOLF
BBC

Titanic: Badge given to Norfolk maid sells at auction

Titanic memorabilia, including a badge given by a steward to a female friend aboard the ship shortly before it sank, has fetched £68,000 at auction. Roberta Maioni, 20, from Norwich, who was on board the ship as the maid to a first-class passenger was given a White Star Line badge.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
The Independent

Ospreys make first breeding attempt in southern Britain for 200 years

A pair of ospreys have laid an egg in their nest at a secret location in the Poole Harbour area, which experts believe is the first breeding attempt by the species in southern Britain in almost 200 years.The species was once widespread across Europe, but was persecuted to extinction in Britain by the 1840s, with birds killed for taxidermy and eggs stolen by collectors.In the mid-20th century the birds returned to Scotland, and they have slowly spread, however in the 70 years since they have been back, they have not previously nested in the south of the country.The new nesting...
ANIMALS
The Independent

F1 news LIVE: Lewis Hamilton backed by Red Bull rival despite title admission after ‘horrible’ Imola weekend

Lewis Hamilton may have had a “horrible” weekend at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Imola, as the seven-time world champion conceded any hopes of winning this season’s title, but the Mercedes driver has been backed by Red Bull boss Christian Horner to “become a factor” this year. Hamilton’s 13th place finish at Imola was one of the worst races of his 16-year F1 career. The 37-year-old struggled to pass Pierre Gasly at the back of the midfield battle and the gulf to the top of the field was underlined after he was lapped by last year’s title rival...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Lewis Hamilton told to ‘stay loyal’ to Arsenal amid bid to buy Chelsea

Lewis Hamilton has been warned to “stay loyal to Arsenal” after the seven-time Formula One world champion and Serena Williams joined a consortium of investors in a bid to buy Chelsea. Hamilton has confirmed his involvement in Sir Martin Broughton’s consortium and says playing a role in the takeover of the Premier League club would be the “ultimate dream”. However former Blues player Paul Canonville has dismissed Hamilton’s interest, suggesting that his allegiance to Arsenal is a problem. Canonville has also backed Todd Boehly’s consortium, which is one of three final bidders alongside the Broughton consortium and that of Steve...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Novak Djokovic able to defend Wimbledon title with Covid restrictions lifted

Novak Djokovic will be allowed to defend his Wimbledon title after All England Club officials confirmed players will not be required to be vaccinated to compete at the tournament this summer.The world number one, who defeated Matteo Berrettini to win his sixth Wimbledon crown last year, has played only three tournaments in 2022 because of entry restrictions imposed by various countries, including his deportation from Australia.With most nations relaxing their rules around the virus, though, Djokovic should be free to play a full schedule through the clay and grass-court stretches, although he is currently still unable to enter the USA.Speaking...
TENNIS
The Independent

The Independent

620K+
Followers
205K+
Post
291M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy