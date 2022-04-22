ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food Safety

Number of salmonella cases linked to Kinder products rises to 73

By Sophie Wingate
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JFcJp_0fHGC1Cj00

Seventy-three people in the UK, most of them children under five, are known to have been infected with salmonella in the outbreak linked to Kinder chocolate products, health officials have said.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) released the figure on Friday as it reminded people not to eat Kinder Surprise, Kinder Mini Eggs, Kinder Surprise 100g and Kinder Schokobons.

The number of cases, which is as of Wednesday, is up by three since April 15.

The agency said it is “continuing to work with the Food Standards Agency , Food Standards Scotland, Public Health Scotland, Public Health Wales and Public Health Agency Northern Ireland – as well as international public health and food safety authorities – to investigate an ongoing outbreak of salmonella linked to certain Kinder products made in one of Ferrero’s factories, in Arlon, Belgium”.

The recall of Kinder chocolate products was extended earlier this month to include all those manufactured at the site since June, regardless of their best-before date.

Chocolate firm Ferrero has suspended operations at its Arlon plant, which it said will reopen only once the authorities are satisfied that food manufactured there is safe.

Dame Jenny Harries , chief executive of the UKHSA, previously said it is crucial that any products affected by the recall are not consumed and are discarded.

“Salmonella infection can be severe and many children affected in this outbreak have been very unwell and hospitalised,” she said.

Symptoms of salmonella include diarrhoea, stomach cramps, nausea, vomiting and fever.

Anyone with concerns that they might have salmonella is urged to contact their GP or call NHS 111.

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Candy Recall Sparks Factory Closure

Italian confectionery group Ferrero has been ordered to suspend production at its Belgium plant after dozens of salmonella infections linked to its Kinder products have been reported in numerous countries. The plant was shut down after Belgium's food safety agency AFSCA-FAVV, per Sky News, said a link was confirmed between more than 100 salmonella cases and Ferrero production in southern Belgium.
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Covid: Nine new symptoms added to official list

The official list of Covid symptoms has been expanded to include another nine signs of a coronavirus infection. The UK Health Security Agency's updated guidance now lists symptoms including a sore throat, muscle pains and diarrhoea. The move comes more than two years into the pandemic, and just days after...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Salmonella#Kinder Chocolate#Ukhsa#The Food Standards Agency#Food Standards Scotland#Public Health Scotland#Public Health Wales And#Public Health Agency#Arlon
Chip Chick

These Chocolates Are Being Recalled

Well, if you already went out and bought chocolate to fill your Easter baskets and eggs this year, make sure what you got wasn't just recalled!. A global chocolate producer, Ferrero U.S.A., Inc., which produces Ferrero Rochet chocolates, as well as Kinder brands, and acquired candy superpower Nestle, in 2018, has recently issued a recall for two of its products.
PARSIPPANY-TROY HILLS, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Food Safety
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
World
Country
Northern Ireland
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
International Business Times

Baby Born With 2 Heads, 3 Hands In Rare Conjoined Twin Case Fighting For Life

In a rare incident, a woman in India gave birth to a baby with two heads, two hearts, one torso and three hands. The baby was born Tuesday in a hospital in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh. The doctors, who were shocked after seeing the baby's condition, referred the boy to a hospital in the city of Indore.
INDIA
MarketRealist

Lisinopril: Who Makes the Top Hypertension Drug in the U.S.?

Cardiovascular disease is rising worldwide. According to the CDC, one in every four Americans dies of heart disease, which makes it the leading cause of death in the U.S. High blood pressure is one of the major factors that increases the risk of heart disease. One of the first-line treatments for high blood pressure is lisinopril. It's the most popular medicine to treat high blood pressure in the U.S. So, who makes lisinopril?
HEALTH
Popculture

Fruit Recall Issued Over Possible Salmonella Contamination

If you recently bought fruit packages with cantaloupe, you might want to check the label before eating. Earlier this week, Liberty Fruit Company, Inc. recalled some of its packaged cantaloupes because they may have been contaminated with Salmonella. The recalled products were sent to retail stores and foodservice operations in Missouri, Kansas, Iowa, and Nebraska.
FOOD SAFETY
Thrillist

There's a Nationwide Recall on 1,855 Cases of These Cheesy Snack Crackers

B&G Foods is voluntarily recalling 1,855 cases of its Back to Nature Cheddalicious Cheese-Flavored Crackers after a product mixup. According to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the recall was initiated after B&G Foods found that a limited number of cracker boxes were inadvertently filled with foil-wrapped pouches of animal-shaped crackers which contain egg and milk allergens not declared on the box label. So for those with severe milk or egg allergies, the product mixup could pose a life-threatening health risk.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

The Independent

620K+
Followers
205K+
Post
291M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy