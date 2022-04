According to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office, the recent 'NCAR fire' was human-caused, started just feet off-trail. A recent press release from the organization details that the fire was started by a person "just a few feet off" Bear Canyon Trail, but that they have no active leads on who may have caused it. Whether or not the start of the blaze is thought to be intentional was not addressed.

BOULDER COUNTY, CO ・ 4 DAYS AGO