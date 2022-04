Draymond Green is taking a bit of a risk by giving the Phoenix Suns some bulletin board material early in the playoffs. Green discussed the Suns on his “The Draymond Green Show” podcast, posted on Friday. The Golden State Warriors forward suggested that Devin Booker’s injury was a big deal for the Suns, because combined with Chris Paul’s age, it gives the New Orleans Pelicans the two best players on the floor in Brandon Ingram and CJ McCollum.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO