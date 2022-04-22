ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, FL

Submission date lengthened for American Rescue Plan Act Funding

By Joe Espy
NBC2 Fort Myers
 3 days ago
United Way of Lee, Hendry, and Glades counties

FORT MYERS, Fla. – United Way of Lee County has lengthened the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) Intent to Apply, Risk Assessment and Application deadlines to 5 p.m. May 6.

The extension allows applicants an additional two weeks to complete the Intent to Apply and Risk Assessment, and an additional week for the programmatic application.

During this time, United Way’s Director of Grants and Contracts Dan Campbell will be available to assist interested agencies with questions regarding their application process.

The Lee Board of County Commissioners issued over $16 million in ARPA funding to United Way to assist local nonprofit agencies while expanding social services.

The partnership provides organizations within Lee County the opportunity to apply for funding to aid individuals in the community who were negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

For additional information, you can visit www.UnitedWayLee.org/ARPA or email [email protected]

Fort Myers, FL
