ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Niners Should Trade Deebo Samuel For a First Round Pick

By Lee DeLapp
FOX Sports Radio
FOX Sports Radio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ymWxL_0fHG4LNR00
Photo: Getty Images

On Friday's 2 Pros and a Cup of Joe , Jonas Knox, Brady Quinn and LaVar Arrington tell the Niners to go ahead and get what you can for Deebo Samuel now, because his trade value will never be higher and he may have already peaked in their system.

Jonas Knox: "His value is never going to be higher than what he did this past season and the fact that he's already concerned about his usage tells me that he understands the clock is ticking on his body. He's never played every single game of a season, so if you're the Niners and got an opportunity to get a first round pick in return... You gotta take the deal."
Brady Quinn: "Here's the reality: it's not a bad year to load up on picks and spend one of those on a wide receiver. This is a talented deep draft at wide receiver. Let someone else spend $20-25 million a year on him. 'We're gonna find 2-3 rookies, just like we did in you Deebo as a second round pick, and they're gonna come in and be an outstanding player in our system.'"

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Patriots Announce Death Of Former Linebacker

Former New England Patriots linebacker Clayton Weishuhn has passed away. The news was announced by the team on social media. He was 62 years old. Weishuhn died in a car accident over the weekend. Weishuhn played for the Patriots for five seasons and was originally a third-round pick by them...
NFL
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Patriots-Texans trade

As the 2022 NFL Draft draws near, the New England Patriots and Houston Texans have finalized a draft pick trade to shore up their strategies. According to Adam Schefter, the Patriots dealt their fifth-round pick (170th overall) to the Texans for that team’s sixth- and seventh-round picks, the 183rd and 245th overall selections.
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Former Steelers Quarterback Announces Retirement At 26

At just 26-years-old, Devlin “Duck” Hodges is walking away from football. The former Steelers quarterback has been playing in the Canadian Football League as a member of the Ottawa Redblacks. But on Friday, the team announced his decision to hang up his cleats. I’d like to thank the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NFL Analysis Network

This Steelers-Browns Trade Sends Baker Mayfield To Pittsburgh

It seems like a foregone conclusion that the Cleveland Browns and Baker Mayfield are going to go their separate ways. When that will occur, however, is anyone’s guess. Cleveland doesn’t seem to be in a hurry to trade the former No. 1 overall pick despite there no longer being a need for him on the roster. However, a trade should happen at some point and one team to watch could be the Pittsburgh Steelers.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Niners
The Spun

NFL Wide Receiver Was Reportedly Arrested On Saturday

An NFL wide receiver was reportedly arrested on Saturday. According to a report from TMZ Sports, Chicago Bears wide receiver Byron Pringle was arrested on Saturday in Florida. “Bears WR Byron Pringle was arrested Saturday in Florida after police say they busted him doing donuts in his Hellcat on a suspended license, with his child in the car,” TMZ Sports reports.
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

2 NFL Players Reportedly Removed From Draft Boards

A couple of offensive tackles have reportedly been taken off of a few teams’ NFL draft boards as Thursday approaches. According to draft analyst Charlie Campbell, Alabama’s Evan Neal and Central Michigan’s Bernhard Raimann have medical concerns that some teams just can’t move past. WalterFootball.com has...
NFL
CBS Minnesota

Vikings’ Draft Room Will Be ‘A Real-Life Algorithm,’ GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah Says

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Heading into his first draft as the Vikings’ general manager, Kwesi Adofo-Mensah is stressing malleability as the team’s key tenet. “Ultimately, first and foremost, your first job is if you’re picking 12, make sure there’s 12 names that can come out of your mouth,” he said at a Tuesday morning press conference. LIVE: GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah talks to the media during his pre-draft press conference https://t.co/iLY7J37hqt — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) April 26, 2022 “Give yourself options,” he added. “I started this season by telling our personnel staff, our coaches, if you give us options, we become dangerous. But if you...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FOX Sports Radio

FOX Sports Radio

12K+
Followers
1K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

We ARE Fox Sports! Breaking News, Entertainment & Interviews.

 https://foxsportsradio.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy