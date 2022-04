The Colorado Buffaloes have a couple of players eligible for the NBA draft this year with Evan Battey and Jabari Walker. During the 2021-22 season, Walker even generated talks as a first-round choice. However, Battey is the bigger question mark of the two despite an excellent career in Boulder. But, Battey is doing his best to get noticed by NBA scouts and is now headed to the Tampa Bay Pro Combine along with other NBA draft-eligible prospects. Others headed to Tampa include Kimani Lawrence of Arizona State, Abu Kigab of Boise State and Alex Barcello of BYU, among a number of others. #TampaBayProCombine...

