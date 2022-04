I'm one of those early buyers of P6 who ended up returning the phone because of the many issues but mostly due to the fingerprint reader above all else. I didn't want to miss the return window. I'm reading that after many months of updates, the fingerprint reader is a lot better now and thinking about getting the phone again. How do you feel? Has the fingerprint reader improved a lot? Does it get at least 8/10 attempts? Is it finally inline with Samsung??

CELL PHONES ・ 2 DAYS AGO