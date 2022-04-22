Pusha T Performs “Dreamin Of The Past” With The Roots On ‘The Tonight Show’

Click here to read the full article.

Pusha T took the stage on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday night (April 21) and performed “Dreamin Of The Past.” Joined by The Roots , the Virginia-bred rapper performed the track for the first time. “Dreamin Of The Past” is featured on Pusha T’s latest album It’s Almost Dry which was officially released on Friday (April 22).

While the album version of “Dreamin Of The Past” features a short guest verse from Kanye West, Pusha T and The Roots handled the live debut. Produced by Ye, the song samples and is named for Donny Hathaway’s 1972 cover of John Lennon’s “Jealous Guy.”

The full album is Pusha T’s return following his 2018 release Daytona. Alongside Ye, artists such as Jay-Z , Lil Uzi Vert , Kid Cudi , and Don Toliver . “Snow Fight,” “Neck and Wrist” with Hov, and “Hear Me Clearly,” produced by A Bathing Ape founder Nigo were all released ahead of the 12-track album.

“I’m always creating a masterpiece and in the creation of that in terms of a painting, you end up telling people while they waiting on it, ‘It’s almost dry,’ because they’re always asking, ‘When will it be done?’ And you have to wait on masterpieces,” he said of the album’s title to Rolling Stone . “Also in drug culture, a lot of times you’ll have people waiting on the product and it’s not dry yet. You can come get it when it’s dry.”

Watch Pusha T perform “Dreamin Of The Past” with The Roots on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon above.