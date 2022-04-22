State Mining Companies, Operations Recognized for Excellence in Safety and Reclamation

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) ─ During the Joint Spring meeting with the West Virginia Coal Mining Institute, which took place April 19-20 in Morgantown, the West Virginia Coal Association recognized and celebrated “Exemplary Mine Safety & Environmental Excellence” achievements of mining industry operations across the state.

“West Virginia’s coal industry continues to show its resilience and commitment to excellence across the board,” WVCA President Chris Hamilton said. “It’s always a proud day for us when we can recognize those who excel in safety and reclamation, showing that the best and brightest in the industry are right here in West Virginia.”

The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection and the West Virginia Office of Miners’ Health, Safety & Training cosponsor this special mining awards program.

SAFETY AWARDS

“Safety always has been and continues to be our top priority in the coal industry,” said Hamilton. “2021 was a record setting year for industry safety and our members demonstrate the highest levels of dedication to protecting our coal miners.”

Inspectors with the West Virginia Office of Miners’ Health, Safety and Training (WVOMHST) evaluate all coal operations and contractors to select the winners. WVOMHST Director Eugene White presented the awards.