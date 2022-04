If your truck engine is running and you're not moving, you may get a surprise from the DEC. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has announced a crackdown on diesel truck drivers who are polluting the environment during Earth Week. DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos says that officials will be out in full force, targeting truck drivers who are breaking environmental laws. The crackdown will be focused on several counties throughout the state including Westchester, Rockland, Orange, Ulster and Dutchess.

