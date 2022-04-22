ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Declan Gallagher targets strong finish to kick-start ‘new era’ at Aberdeen

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qosak_0fHG193100

Declan Gallagher is looking to put a difficult first season at Aberdeen behind him by finishing the campaign on a high after Jim Goodwin restored his confidence.

Gallagher found himself out of the team at times under Stephen Glass and the Dons stuttered their way through much of the season before being consigned to the cinch Premiership bottom six by a 1-0 home defeat by Ross County.

Speaking ahead of Saturday’s visit of his former team Livingston, Gallagher said on Aberdeen’s website: “There has been a lot of criticism about how we have played, but there have been a lot of games this season where we have had more of the ball, we have created most chances, we have let the opposition have very few chances – dominated the games in many cases, but silly mistakes have killed us and we have not taken our chances at the other end of the pitch. That has really hurt us this season.

“As a defender five clean sheets is not good enough. And the midfielders and strikers will feel that we have not scored enough goals. That has also cost us massively this season.

“It has been a poor season, there is no getting away from that, but we want to finish on a high by getting as many wins as we can so we can take some momentum into next season.

“We can’t change anything now. We are where we are. We have to get on with trying to get a win on Saturday. We have to give the fans some encouragement for next season.”

The 31-year-old added: “Since the manager has come in I have played every game under him. We have had some very good chats.

“He has brought the confidence back in me that I maybe lost for six months. It is great to play under him. I like the philosophy of the way he wants to play with the high press.

“Once we get this campaign finished I am really looking forward to next season and seeing what changes the manager makes and he will obviously have his first transfer window as well. It is a new era for the club I believe and one I want to be part of.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Celtic dominate PFA Scotland Premiership team of the year

The PFA Scotland Premiership team of the year features six players from league leaders Celtic. The Hoops are six points clear at the top of the table and unbeaten domestically since September and that form is reflected in the fact Cameron Carter-Vickers, Josip Juranovic, Tom Rogic, Callum McGregor, Jota and Kyogo Furuhashi have all been named in the side voted for by their fellow professionals.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Declan Gallagher
Person
Jim Goodwin
Person
Stephen Glass
newschain

Ireland announce Tests against All Blacks in Auckland, Dunedin and Wellington

Ireland’s three summer Tests in New Zealand will be played in Auckland, Dunedin and Wellington on successive Saturdays in early July. The Irish will tour for the first time since Andy Farrell was appointed head coach after the coronavirus pandemic forced the cancellation of a 2020 trip to Australia and last year’s scheduled visit to Fiji.
WORLD
newschain

Reese Witherspoon becomes part-owner of Nashville MLS team

Actress Reese Witherspoon has joined the ownership group of Major League Soccer’s Nashville team ahead of the opening of Geodis Park, its 30,000-seat stadium. Witherspoon’s husband, agent and investor Jim Toth, has also joined the ownership group, the team said. The football team started playing in 2020 at...
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aberdeen
newschain

Pharmacists call for urgent law change to deal with acute HRT shortage

The Health Secretary has been urged to change the law to allow pharmacists to alter prescriptions during medical shortages like the one currently faced by women who rely on hormone replacement therapy (HRT) products. Supply shortages of the medicine, which is used to treat the symptoms of menopause, have been...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

‘Constantly depressing’: Ukrainian town watches war close in

War has again drawn near to Toretsk in eastern Ukraine. Even the sudden crackling of a plastic water bottle puts residents on edge. “Anything that is happening, any noise, if our neighbours bang the door, a metal door, you are shocked,” said resident Andriy Cheromushkin. “You feel so helpless.”
POLITICS
newschain

Elon Musk is buying Twitter – what happens now?

Twitter has accepted billionaire Elon Musk’s bid to buy the company, with the Tesla and SpaceX boss pledging to boost free speech on the platform so it can fulfil its potential as the world’s “digital town square”. Mr Musk, the world’s wealthiest person and a prolific...
BUSINESS
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
131K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy