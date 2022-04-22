ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Simple Swaps With Splenda

Lisinopril: Who Makes the Top Hypertension Drug in the U.S.?

Cardiovascular disease is rising worldwide. According to the CDC, one in every four Americans dies of heart disease, which makes it the leading cause of death in the U.S. High blood pressure is one of the major factors that increases the risk of heart disease. One of the first-line treatments for high blood pressure is lisinopril. It's the most popular medicine to treat high blood pressure in the U.S. So, who makes lisinopril?
What Does It Mean When Someone Ties A White Grocery Bag To Their Car Window?

I'm not sure that I've ever seen anyone do this in Minnesota; but from now on, I'm going to be paying more attention. Have you ever passed a car on the side of the road that had a white towel or a white plastic grocery bag tied to the mirror? Did you think it was just holding the mirror on the vehicle? Perhaps you thought it was garbage and just got stuck on the car as it was flying by in the wind. There are a couple of different reasons for tying a white plastic grocery bag or towel to your vehicle window and I thought I would share them with you.
Black Entrepreneur Who Almost Died as a Teen Signs Major Grocery Store Distribution Deal for Her Line of Low-Sodium Seasonings

Meet Emily Avonya Jefferson who had a severe reaction to a medication that almost took her life when she was 16. She was hospitalized for several days due to this reaction. Her road to recovery was long, in which she had to go through physical therapy to help her walk again as well as speech therapy. Today, she is the 23-year-old owner of Avonya’s Blends, a Black-owned brand of unique seasonings that are all-natural, low-sodium, and contain no artificial preservatives or anti-caking agents.
Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
Doctors reveal probable cause of mysterious child hepatitis

A total of 111 cases of sudden Hepatitis in children have been identified within the UK with “increasing” evidence that the problem is linked to a virus called adenovirus. The UK Health Security Agency has said it cannot rule out other causes such as Covid, which it is also investigating but that adenovirus had been indentified within 40 out of the 53 cases so far tested for it. Out of the cases identified within the UK a total of 81 are of children in England, 14 in Scotland, 11 in Wales and five in Northern Ireland, with the majority...
Catastrophe: Feline Breaks Loose On United Airlines Boeing 737 Flight

The controversy surrounding the carriage of animals in airline cabins within the United States has quietened down lately. Arguably, with mask mandates and air rage, there are bigger fish to fry. But the vexed matter of pets traveling in airline cabins has reared its head again with news of a scratchy tabby cat breaking loose on a United Airlines flight and causing some consternation.
