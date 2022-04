The 2022 NFL draft has been the most difficult to predict -- even as the draft is only days away. This year has no consensus No. 1 pick and truly doesn't have even a consensus No. 1 overall player. There is no star at quarterback whom teams are vying for in the top 10. Instead, the 2022 class is dominated by pass-rushers, offensive tackles and wide receivers. That lack of consensus, and the expectation that there will be reaches for quarterbacks, makes this an exciting year with tons of intrigue and anticipation ... but also a stressful one for mock drafters.

NFL ・ 3 HOURS AGO