Recovery from schizophrenia can be a slow process. However, it is important to never give up and always strive for wellness and a better life. I have been in full recovery for 14 years now and am thankful for the insight and progress I have made. Looking back, I believe my recovery encompassed three general phases: emergence from illness and isolation, reintegration into society, and progressive recovery.

