Minnesota State

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Friday, April 22

By Joe Nelson
 1 day ago
Friday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health includes 1,464 newly reported cases and ten newly reported deaths. The state's COVID-19 death toll is now 12,492.

Today's update includes case data that was reported in a 24-hour period ending at 4 a.m. Thursday, April 20. The health department confirmed Monday that cases are "beginning to creep back up" in Minnesota.

The coronavirus variant that is currently dominant in Minnesota is the BA.2 version of omicron. According to the latest Metropolitan Council wastewater data, 96% of samples in the 7-county metro area are BA.2 and the remaining 4% (as of April 11) are the original omicron strain, BA.1.

Hospitalizations

Through April 21, the number of people with COVID-19 hospitalized in Minnesota was 234 – up from the 215 reported on April 20. Of those hospitalized, 24 people are in intensive care (even from 24) and 210 are in non-ICU care (up from 191).

Vaccine, booster stats

As of April 20, the state reported that 3,904,204 people have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 3,696,538 people have completed the vaccine series. There are 2,554,817 Minnesotans who are "up to date" with their vaccine shots, which includes boosters.

The percentage of Minnesota's population with at least one shot, based on age group:

  • 5-11: 41%
  • 12-15: 66%
  • 16-17: 69%
  • 18-49: 73%
  • 50-64: 81%
  • 65+: 96%
  • Total population: 70.2%

The percentage of Minnesota's population that have completed the vaccine series, based on age group:

  • 5-11: 38%
  • 12-15: 62%
  • 16-17: 65%
  • 18-49: 68%
  • 50-64: 78%
  • 65+: 93%
  • Total population: 66.5%

The percentage of Minnesota's population up to date with vaccines, based on age group:

  • 5-11: 38%
  • 12-15: 25%
  • 16-17: 31%
  • 18-49: 40%
  • 50-64: 56%
  • 65+: 83%
  • Total population: 46.0%

Coronavirus in Minnesota by the numbers

  • People with at least 1 vaccine shot: 3,904,204 (up from 3,903,613)
  • People who have completed vaccine series: 3,696,538 (up from 3,695,710)
  • People up to date with their vaccine series: 2,554,817 (up from 2,553,336)
  • Positive cases: 1,443,859 (up from 1,442,396)
  • Reinfection cases: 64,483
  • Deaths: 12,492 – 260 of which are *non-laboratory confirmed* (up from 12,482)
  • Patients no longer requiring isolation: 1,423,628 (up from 1,423,233)

* Non-laboratory confirmed deaths are patients have COVID-19 listed on the death certificate, but no documented positive laboratory test for SARS-CoV-2.

Comments / 0

CBS Minnesota

Bird Flu Having ‘Devastating’ Impact On Minnesota Raptors

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The highly-contagious avian flu is having a devastating impact on Minnesota raptors. The University of Minnesota Raptor Center has reported 23 positive cases of bird flu in bald eagles, red tail hawks and great horned owls. Those numbers are from the last three weeks. Great horned owls are a special site at Lake Nokomis in Minneapolis, if you’re lucky enough to see them. “They’re just very majestic and gorgeous,” said Minneapolis resident Kelly Kellner. “You always know when the babies are here and where the owls are at. Everybody let’s everybody else know.” But the community is mourning the loss...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
