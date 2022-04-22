ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Get free compost from Rexius today for Earth Day

By KVAL
KVAL
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEUGENE, Ore. - Rexius is celebrating Earth Day on April 22 with a compost giveaway. This is their 10th annual compost giveaway. Each...

kval.com

Comments / 0

Related
buddhaa belly

Daily Practices To Honor Earth Day!

Earth day is right around the corner and there are so many ways we can help to preserve our planet. Here I will be sharing five things we can do every day to help support our planet and keep it beautiful for the future ahead.
KVAL

Springfield Creamery hosts recycling event

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — One local creamery is urging the community to go green. On Sunday, the Springfield Creamery held the “Nancy's Recycling Roundup” to collect old lids and containers to be reused into other materials. In celebration of Earth Week, Nancy's Probiotic Foods is collecting lids and...
SPRINGFIELD, OR
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Tomato planting time is critical

If you haven’t planted your tomatoes yet, you’ll want to get it done as soon as possible. Tomatoes are planted from transplants after all danger of frost in the spring. They cannot tolerate frost or freeze and thrive with mild and moderately warm temperatures in spring and early summer. Tomatoes do not set fruit in the heat of our summers (above 92 degrees), which leaves only a small window of opportunity in the spring to form fruit. This makes planting time critical. If you plant too soon (before March 15), frost will often kill them. However, if you plant too late (after April 15) you severely reduce your production. The ideal transplant is 6-8 inches tall, dark green, and has 6-8 healthy leaves. Avoid those that are yellow-green, purple-green, or tough and woody. These are stunted and will not produce a bountiful harvest. Often summer heat, drought and insects kill spring-planted tomatoes in Texas and that’s normal.
AGRICULTURE
KVAL

Brand new tiny house village sits empty in Rainier Beach

A new tiny house village sits empty after the 'Low Income Housing Institute’ says they were denied funding. Brand new and ready to go, the South End Tiny House Village sits empty in Ranier Beach. It has many of the necessities someone needs to live like beds, bathrooms, and...
RAINIER, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eugene, OR
Eugene, OR
Society
Local
Oregon Society
architecturaldigest.com

How to Compost at Home in 5 Simple Steps

According to Marcus Bridgewater, composting is a lot like driving a car. “You can say driving is just about getting in the car and pressing the gas pedal,” the gardener, CEO of Choice Forward, and author of the forthcoming book How to Grow: Nurture Your Garden, Nurture Yourself explains, “But the reason we have to take a test drive is because there are a lot of these nuances to it.” Don’t worry, there’s no test you’ll have to ace to set up your at-home composting system.
ENVIRONMENT
KATU.com

Recycle or not? Get the whats, hows and whys of recycling

Recycle or not? Get the whats, hows and whys of recycling. Paper, plastic and metals can go together in your roll cart or in one recycling bin or container. (No plastic bags, though. They clog the equipment at sorting facilities.) Glass goes in a separate bin or container. If you...
ENVIRONMENT
Apartment Therapy

The Ultimate Composting Guide for Total Beginners

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. There are a lot of small changes you can make at home in an effort to reduce your environmental impact: eating more vegetarian meals, switching to low-flow shower heads and toilets, or voting in every election to support candidates who advocate for green policy changes, for instance. One other (surprisingly) easy way to make a difference? Reducing your food waste and turning any scraps into a nutrition-dense soil additive through composting.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earth Day#Compost#To The Earth#Food For Lane County
KGW

Visiting Oregon's giant sandbox | Grant's Getaways

FLORENCE, Oregon — Oregon owns one of the largest sandboxes in the world: a 40-mile stretch along the southern Oregon Coast that is a timeless place full of adventure. It’s the Oregon Dunes, our very own "Sahara by the sea." As the season warms, you may be thinking...
FLORENCE, OR
thespruce.com

All About Gravel Gardens

The gravel garden is a relatively new concept initially introduced in England in the 19th century with biodiversity and sustainability as guiding principles for the design. If you think of garden design as a form of art, this garden offers a truly blank canvas. A gravel garden evokes a sense of structured beauty with rock as a clean and defined background for the shape, texture, and color of plants along with other garden elements.
GARDENING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
KVAL

Fans bring canned food to Ducks Spring Game to benefit FOOD for Lane County

EUGENE, Ore. — Saturday was Duck Day at Autzen Stadium. Admission to the Oregon Ducks Spring Game was one can of non-perishable food that goes to FOOD for Lane County. "It's one of the biggest drives we have every year,” said Dawn Marie Woodward with Food for Lane County. “For us to be able to gather all of this non-perishable food in such a short period of time is awesome and much, much needed - particularly this year."
LANE COUNTY, OR
TODAY.com

8 food waste solutions to cut down your carbon footprint

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy