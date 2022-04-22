ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

Texas man facing assault charge, jail after ump shoved in youth game

By Bud Kennedy
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 3 days ago

An Abilene youth baseball coach now faces up to a year in jail over knocking down an umpire, and that was only the first of two Texas baseball assaults this young season.

I’m not sure whether we are more rage-prone and belligerent because of politics. Or because of COVID. Or because of the Oscars.

But please: Dial it back.

Baseball is not a combat sport.

We’ve had two participants attacked in 11 days. And it’s only April.

Before a Weatherford College pitcher lunged at a base runner and body-slammed him rounding the bases after a home run April 20, we already had seen viral video from The Colony on April 9, when a youth select-team coach appeared to shove an umpire hard to the ground, flat on his back.

A warrant has now been issued for the coach’s arrest, according to The Colony police.

Police said they will ask Denton County prosecutors to file a Class A misdemeanor assault case involving bodily injury, punishable by up to a year in jail and/or a $4,000 fine.

KTAB/KRBC/Telemundo in Abilene identified the coach as Robbie Johnson of the Texas Phenoms. He has now been banned from the regional 24 Sports leagues that play at The Colony Five Star Complex and other fields, according to news reports.

In that Abilene interview, Johnson said he takes responsibility and that the shove was “totally wrong.”

He said umpire Sam Phelps had shouted at the coach, his wife and players, and waved his hands in Johnson’s face.

However, the video just shows Phelps holding his hand up to Johnson’s face after ejecting him. Johnson had protested a close call on a play at the plate.

“By no means necessary do I condone pushing an official,” Johnson said in the interview.

A spokesman for The Colony police said Johnson was expected to turn himself in over the weekend.

Phelps, the umpire, lay hurt on the ground for several minutes before he was transported to a hospital.

In an interview with KDFW/Channel 4, he said, “Honestly, I didn’t expect what was coming.”

Phelps said Johnson argued after he was ejected: “I held up my hand and said, ‘We’re not doing this, coach, and then he held up his hand to mock me. ... Bam! He just shoved me right in the face and then my neck snapped back and I fell backwards.”

Then came the Weatherford incident.

Weatherford Coyotes pitcher Owen Woodward of Breckenridge, a former football linebacker at 6-foot-3 and 195 pounds, came flying off the mound at North Central Texas College batter Josh Phillips after a home run.

According to Weatherford College, Woodward is off the team and Phillips was suspended two games by the league for taunting.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SjGyh_0fHFycMy00
North Central Texas College batter Josh Phillips’ hat goes flying when we was body-slammed by Weatherford College pitcher Owen Woodward after Phillips’ two-run home run in the sixth inning Wednesday. twitter.com/TexasCollegeBaseball

Look, taunting is one thing. A body slam is another.

All I can say is, everybody is really touchy right now.

If you feel like picking a fight, dial it back.

If you’re mad at somebody, dial it back.

If you think somebody is your enemy, dial it back.

If you feel like you need to retaliate over taunting or teasing, dial it back.

We can sit and watch viral videos all day. But what we’re really watching is the current meanness and hair-trigger tempers in America.

Dial it back before somebody gets hurt.

You can’t take that back.

Comments / 7

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Breckenridge, TX
The Colony, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Abilene, TX
City
The Colony, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Abilene, TX
Crime & Safety
KXAN

Retrial to begin in Texas for man charged with killing 18

DALLAS (AP) — The retrial of a man charged with killing 18 older women in the Dallas area over a two-year span is set to begin Monday, after the first jury to hear a case against him deadlocked. Billy Chemirmir, 49, faces life in prison without parole if he’s...
DALLAS, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Trio arrested in Walmart theft

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Three women were arrested Monday after they were accused of stealing from an Odessa Walmart. Illianet Marrero, 44, Eliany Soto Figueroa, 20, and Danay Daniel, 30, have all been charged with Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity.  According to an arrest affidavit, on April 18, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to […]
ODESSA, TX
The Independent

Mother and grandmother charged with murder after allegedly forcing 4-year-old to drink a bottle of whiskey

A four-year-old Louisiana girl died on Thursday after allegedly being forced by her grandmother to drink a bottle of whiskey as the child’s mother looked on.Roxanne Record, 53, and Kadjah Record, 28, were both arrested the following day on charges of first-degree murder in connection with the death of China Record.Police said the girl’s sibling told them the incident occurred after the child took a sip of whiskey from a bottle of Canadian Mist, which is 80-proof; her grandmother then punished the girl by forcing her, while on her knees, to drink the rest of the bottle, which...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robbie Johnson
BigCountryHomepage

Three more arrested in capital murder investigation

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) has made three additional arrests on the ongoing capital murder investigation of a 37-year-old man. Nallely Belmares, Josias Hernandez and Juan Duñes were arrested in connection to the kidnapping and murder of Teodoro Martinez. According to a post by Sheriff Eddie Guerra, the three […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
Oxygen

Texas Man Pleads Guilty To Murdering Girl With Hammer When Her Was A Teenager

A man has pleaded guilty to brutally murdering a 14-year-old girl while he himself was still a teenager. Jordin Roache, 21, pleaded guilty on Thursday to the murder of Kaytlynn Cargill of Bedford, Texas, according to a release from the Tarrant County District Attorney’s Office. Roache reportedly admitted to beating Cargill to death with a hammer and leaving her body in an Arlington landfill when he was still 16 years old.
BEDFORD, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weatherford College#Academy Awards#Athletics#Covid#Colony#Ktab Krbc Telemundo#The Texas Phenoms#Sports
CBS DFW

Homicide detectives identify Juanita Rodriguez as woman found wrapped in tarp

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Homicide detectives have identified the body of a woman wrapped in a plastic tarp on the side of a Dallas street as Juanita Rodriguez.The 54-year-old was found on April 20 at 3000 S. Ledbetter Drive. Homicide detectives, Crime Scene, Dallas County Medical Examiner field agents, and City of Dallas Marshals responded and processed the scene.  Calling Rodriguez's death unexplained, police said they reclassified it as a murder based on the medical examiner's autopsy, which determined she died from a gunshot wound. Rodriguez was reported missing by her family on Saturday, April 16 to the Duncanville Police Department. On Monday, April 18, 2022, Rodriguez's vehicle was found by Dallas Police abandoned on Navy Avenue.The motive and circumstances surrounding her homicide are under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective John Valdez at 214-671-3623.
DALLAS, TX
Boston 25 News WFXT

Off-duty Texas officer shoots 2 people in Walmart parking lot, police say

SAN ANTONIO — An off-duty policeman in Texas is accused of shooting two people in the parking lot of a Walmart in San Antonio, authorities said Friday. The officer, who serves with the Schertz Police Department northeast of San Antonio, fired shots into a van in the store’s parking lot, KSAT-TV reported. San Antonio police arrived shortly after 3 p.m. CDT and found a 40-year-old man suffering from “several” gunshot wounds and his passenger, a 39-year-old woman, also injured, the television station reported.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KXII.com

2-year-old boy run over by construction vehicle

HUNT COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A two year old in Hunt County is in critical condition after being run over by an earth mover called a skid steer. The Hunt County Sheriff’s Office said it happened in West Tawakoni at the Lovely RV Park. Officers said when they arrived...
HUNT COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS DFW

Woman found dead in getaway car after robbery call in Hutchins

HUTCHINS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A woman was found dead in a getaway vehicle on April 21 after police responded to an armed robbery call at a Hutchins motel.At about 11:00 a.m., the Hutchins Police Department got a 911 call about a possible robbery in progress at the local Motel 6. The suspects fled the location, but offers were able to get a vehicle description and license plate number.The vehicle was located as it entered northbound IH-45 from Dowdy Ferry Road. A brief pursuit of the suspects led the officers to a Dallas neighborhood off of Stagecoach Trail and Maxine Drive, where the vehicle crashed.The three suspects fled the vehicle on foot in different directions. Officers on scene pursued them, and one of them was successfully caught.When officers returned to the vehicle, they found an unresponsive adult woman lying facing down on the floor of the back seat. She has not yet been identified, and police did not identify the cause of death.Police said they were able to identify the victim in the initial robbery call, and that they are cooperating with investigators. An investigation is ongoing, and police have yet to release any names.
HUTCHINS, TX
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth, TX
237
Followers
71
Post
47K+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram has quite the history of innovation and public service as it has grown over the years. Its founding publisher, Amon G. Carter Sr., was a renowned booster of Fort Worth and West Texas, with the Star-Telegram sporting the largest circulation of any paper in Texas. In 1922, the paper began the first Fort Worth radio station, WBAP, “We Bring a Program,” and also established the first television station in the southern half of the United States in 1948, and brought in color in 1954. In 1982, the Star-Telegram founded the oldest continually operating online news service in the country, Star-Text. That history of innovation and service continues today with the production of the most relevant news products serving the interests of Fort Worth and the surrounding area.

 https://www.star-telegram.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy