Wilson, NC

People & Places Extra: N.C. Baseball Museum in Wilson

By Ken Watlington
 3 days ago

WILSON, N.C. (WNCT) — Take me out to the ball game! Or, in this case, the baseball museum.

Host Ken Watlington visits the North Carolina Baseball Museum in Wilson to chat with museum volunteer Quintin Gilfus. Learn more about what’s on display and some of the great history of baseball in the Tar Heel State. Plus, what you can do to help the museum’s expansion efforts.

Go here to see Ken’s latest People & Places on the museum. Click here to see past People & Places episodes.

WNCT

FOX Carolina

WNCT

WNCT

