Pfizer recalled five lots of Accupril, a hypertension drug, April 22 due to the presence of a compound that may increase cancer risk. The company observed N-nitroso-quinapril, a nitrosamine, in the drug during recent acceptable daily intake level testing. Nitrosamines, which are common in water and foods, can increase cancer risk if exposure is over acceptable levels for an extended period of time.

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 6 HOURS AGO