Duval County, FL

Media Roundtable; domestic violence walk; Daily’s Place concert season

wjct.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday’s Media Roundtable discussed some of the top stories in the First Coast, including:. Democrats in Tallahassee held a sit-in to protest redistricting maps they call “gerrymandered.” In the end, the Florida Senate on Wednesday approved a congressional redistricting plan that would favor the GOP. The...

news.wjct.org

Fox News

GOP Gov. Larry Hogan attacks Ron DeSantis, calls Florida parental rights bill 'absurd'

Republican Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan derided Florida's Parental Rights in Education bill as "absurd" Sunday, saying it would not have been passed in his state. "I didn't really actually see the details of the legislation, but the whole thing seems like a crazy fight," Hogan said. "And now he wants to criticize Disney for expressing how they feel about that bill. I mean, they have every right to. We have a thing called freedom of speech. They can come out and say what they think."
The Independent

Florida activist seeks to ban Bible from schools for being too ‘woke’

A complaint has been filed with at least eight school districts in Florida to ban the Bible, arguing that the holy book’s contents fall under topics “prohibited” by a controversial new state law.Florida governor Ron DeSantis last Friday signed new guidelines of the Stop the Wrongs to Our Kids and Employees (WOKE) or the Stop WOKE Act that had become law last month.The law aims to limit discussions in businesses and schools around Critical Race Theory, which Mr DeSantis called a “pernicious” ideology. The legislation prohibits instruction that suggests members of one race are inherently racist and a person’s...
CBS Miami

Florida’s Governor Ron DeSantis Signs Bill Banning Critical Race Theory In Public Schools

HIALEAH GARDENS (CBSMIAMI) — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed House bill 7 on Friday, banning references to critical race theory in public schools. The new law, according to the Governor deems CRT training to be an unlawful employment practice and ensures Florida’s K-20 students and employees are not subject to critical race theory indoctrination. CRT, a way of understanding how racial views shaped public policy in America, has become a flashpoint in public school textbooks.   This week, the Florida Department of Education rejected 54 math textbooks for passages like “are you a racist in a math problem to explain a level of bias. “The timing is devastating,” said Broward school’s superintendent Dr. Vickie Cartwright.   Cartwright is worried that re-editing the math textbooks will cause delivery delays next august when the new school year starts. “The ordering becomes a problem. I may not have them. How does it help my children,” she said. CBS4 asked outgoing Florida Education commissioner Richard Corcoran if he thought re-editing the textbooks would lead to delivery delays. He said “no.”   “We did the same thing with English textbooks last year and everything was fine,” he said.
