Media Roundtable; domestic violence walk; Daily’s Place concert season

HIALEAH GARDENS (CBSMIAMI) — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed House bill 7 on Friday, banning references to critical race theory in public schools.
The new law, according to the Governor deems CRT training to be an unlawful employment practice and ensures Florida’s K-20 students and employees are not subject to critical race theory indoctrination.
CRT, a way of understanding how racial views shaped public policy in America, has become a flashpoint in public school textbooks.
This week, the Florida Department of Education rejected 54 math textbooks for passages like “are you a racist in a math problem to explain a level of bias.
“The timing is devastating,” said Broward school’s superintendent Dr. Vickie Cartwright.
Cartwright is worried that re-editing the math textbooks will cause delivery delays next august when the new school year starts. “The ordering becomes a problem. I may not have them. How does it help my children,” she said.
CBS4 asked outgoing Florida Education commissioner Richard Corcoran if he thought re-editing the textbooks would lead to delivery delays. He said “no.”
“We did the same thing with English textbooks last year and everything was fine,” he said.
