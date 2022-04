Illinois corn producers have approved an increase to the check-off rate. (Enrique Díaz / 7cero/Getty Images)

Corn growers in Illinois have approved an increase to the check-off rate they pay from 5/8 cent to 7/8 cent.

The Illinois Corn Marketing Board requested the referendum for the increase and 88% of the ballots supported the measure.

The money collected is used by the board to invest in market development, research, education and promotion programs to help benefit corn producers.

The new rate will take effect Oct. 1.