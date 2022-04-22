ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kershaw County, SC

Woman murdered in Kershaw County in November, deputies continuing to investigate

By Maegan Carter
wach.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The Kershaw County Sheriff's Office is continuing to investigate the murder of Dena Michelle Thames, 37. LOCAL FIRST | SC...

wach.com

Comments / 0

Related
WMBF

Myrtle Beach police make arrests in shooting death of 17-year-old Florence high school football player

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach police have arrested three people in connection to the shooting death of a beloved Florence high school football player. Police announced on Monday afternoon that they took 20-year-old Tai’yuan Jackson of Effingham into custody. He has been charged him with murder, three counts of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, unlawful carry of a handgun and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kershaw County, SC
Crime & Safety
Camden, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Camden, SC
County
Kershaw County, SC
WCBD Count on 2

North Charleston man arrested for beating, confining ex-girlfriend

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A man has been arrested after being accused of beating, confining, and threatening the life of his ex-girlfriend in mid-February. According to the North Charleston Police, Daquon Marqui-Jemol Wilson, 28, is facing multiple charges including first-degree assault and battery. On February 14, authorities responded to a physical disturbance call at […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
The Independent

Lily Peters news - latest: Police give update after body of missing 10-year-old found in Wisconsin woods

An investigation is underway in Wisconsin following the discovery of a 10-year-old’s body in Chippewa Falls, a city about 90 miles east of Minneapolis, Minnesota. Authorities said the remains of Liliana "Lily Peters were found on Monday around 9:15am in a wooded area near a walking trail by the Leinenkugel Brewing Company in Chippewa Falls. No suspects have been arrested and The Chippewa Falls Police Department are investigating the death as a possible homicide. As are multiple agencies across Wisconsin involved. Lily was last seen leaving her aunt's house on Sunday evening, according to police. They believe she was headed home, but she never arrived. Her father called the police around 9pm to report her missing. Initial searches on Sunday night failed to locate Lily, leading to the deployment of additional police units, including K9 teams and drones, who were asked to assist.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Infrastructure#Rural Communities#Kershaw County Sheriff#Crimesc Com
WJBF

Two people involved in Augusta armed robbery sought

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help locating two people believed to be involved in an armed robbery. It happened on the 1900 block of Broad Street. The two people were last seen walking north on Curry Street. Anyone with information about the individuals, please contact Inv. Sean Morrow […]
AUGUSTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WBTW News13

South Carolina woman accused of cashing stolen lottery tickets

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman was arrested by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division for intent to defraud the South Carolina Educational Lottery. According to SLED, Judy Ann Hill turned in multiple stolen scratch-off lottery tickets from different games to three locations in Greenville and Newberry Counties: Lil’ Cricket #3842 on Nance Street in […]
GREENVILLE, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Columbia mall shooting suspect acted in self-defense, attorney says

UPDATE (4:16 PM) – The Columbia Police Department announced 10 new charges against Price on Monday including one count of attempted murder. ____ COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- The attorney for a man arrested in connection with Saturday’s shooting at Columbiana Center that injured 14 people said his client was acting in self-defense when he opened fire. […]
COLUMBIA, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy