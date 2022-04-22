ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mahoning County, OH

Two injured in fight over Facebook live post

By Joe Gorman
 3 days ago

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said two people went to the hospital following a brawl late Thursday afternoon at a South Side home over a Facebook live video.

Officers were called about 4:50 p.m. to a home in the 2500 block of Hunter Street for a report of a fight, and when they arrived, they found a 21-year-old man bleeding heavily from the head.

The man told police he had posted a video earlier on Facebook live of two women fighting and one of the combatants reached out to him and told him to take the video down or she would bring some of her friends over to beat him up.

The man said he took the video down but three carloads of people, including the woman who threatened him, showed up at the house.

Another woman at the house who already has a broken hand began fighting with the woman who issued the threat, reports said. The man tried to intervene when someone hit him in the head with the butt end of a pistol several times.

The group was gone by the time police arrived, reports said.

The woman who had a broken hand broke her other hand, reports said. An ambulance took her to the hospital while the man was taken to the hospital by private vehicle, reports said.

Comments / 7

