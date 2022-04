The Minnesota Wild took on the Seattle Kraken in the second game of their back-to-back at home. At the beginning, it seemed they may be feeling the effects of the previous night but it was short-lived. The Kraken took advantage of an ill-placed puck by Wild goaltender Marc-André Fleury to get the early lead on their first shot of the game. They didn’t stop there; four minutes later they extended their lead to 2-0 and things didn’t look good for the Wild.

SAINT PAUL, MN ・ 17 HOURS AGO