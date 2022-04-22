Court documents: Sioux City man assaults Short Staffed employee, crashes stolen vehicle

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Siouxland man was charged for assaulting a Short Staffed employee and crashing their vehicle.

According to court documents, the driver of a silver Nissan van was picking up four people from Americold with the intent to drive them home. Joshue Taffola, 37, of Sioux City was in the front passenger seat and was to be the last person to get dropped off.

According to the driver’s statement to law enforcement, when the other 3 passengers had been dropped off, Taffola began threatening to rape and kill them along with their child. Taffola allegedly began punching the window of the van, breaking it, and punching the dashboard.

The documents indicated that Taffola grabbed the hair on the back of the driver’s head and told them that they were “lucky.” The driver, who had previously seen that Taffola was carrying a knife, continued driving the van and tried to calm him down as he threatened to kill them without displaying it.

The documents continued to explain when the vehicle reached a slow speed, the driver jumped out, and Taffola immediately jumped into the driver’s seat leaving the Short Staffed employee alone on the interstate, according to the court documents.

Taffola reportedly crashed the van into a parked vehicle on the 2400 block of Clark Street, the documents specified that the Short Staffed employee’s personal items were missing from the vehicle. After law enforcement located the van, they located Taffola walking around 14th Street and Jackson Street.

Taffola was charged with second-degree robbery, simple and felony assault, driving while barred, striking an unattended vehicle, and going armed with intent. He was taken to the Woodbury County Jail on a bond of $25,000.

