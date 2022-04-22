Driver rescued from dump truck after hitting powerline pole

OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR ) – Oklahoma City first responders and OG&E authorities worked to free a driver from a dump truck Friday after the vehicle struck a power pole, knocking the electric wires onto the cab.

Officials were called to the scene near NE 50th and Kelley around 11:30 a.m.

OG&E authorities arrived just before noon to disable the powerlines in order to safely rescue the man inside.

The line was promptly shut off and the driver was freed unharmed.

There is no word at this time how the incident began.

OG&E says downed power lines could be live, so always stay away.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.