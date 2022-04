It only takes a few days of the warmer spring weather that we’ve been getting glimpses of, to energize veteran golfers and newbies alike. If Tiger Woods can return to the course this year, so can you! Cat Clark and Justin Arlt are with Sioux Falls Golf. And while you’ve been hibernating all winter, they’ve been building a great tour of the three Sioux Falls golf courses for this year. So, dust off those clubs and get those golf shoes out of the closet, because Sioux Falls Golf is teeing up a season to remember.

